Economy

WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala proposed by African Group for 2nd term

By: David Okafor

Date:

Geneva, July 12 (Reuters) – The African Group has requested that World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala run for a second term, according to a document released on Friday.

Okonjo-Iweala, the first woman and African to lead the 30-year-old trade organization, began her term in 2021. Her current term is set to end in August 2025, and she has yet to announce her plans.

Key Points:

• Support from the African Group: The group has emphasized the importance of beginning the reappointment process early, citing the need for continued progress on key initiatives ahead of the next major ministerial meeting, which will be hosted by Cameroon.
• Decision Deadline: Okonjo-Iweala has until the end of November to decide whether to seek reappointment.
• Potential Challenges: There is speculation that Okonjo-Iweala may be hesitant to pursue a second term if Donald Trump, who opposed her initial appointment, wins the U.S. presidential election in November. She has previously expressed concerns about some of Trump’s trade policies potentially disrupting the global trade system.

David Okafor
David Okaforhttp://naija247news.com
David Okafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

