World Leaders Condemn Shooting at Trump’s Pennsylvania Rally

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) – Global leaders on Saturday condemned the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania, where the former president was shot in the right ear. The incident left one rally attendee and the shooter dead.

Leaders from multiple nations expressed shock, denounced political violence, and wished Trump a speedy recovery. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the shooting an “act of political violence.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, “We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy.”

The Secret Service reported that two other spectators were injured. A source told Reuters the incident is being investigated as an assassination attempt.

Trump, 78, posted on social media that he was shot in the upper part of his right ear, causing “much bleeding.” His campaign stated he is “doing well,” and Bloomberg News reported he has been released from the hospital.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his horror at the event, stating, “Political violence in any form has no place in our societies, and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the shooting as “concerning and confronting,” while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it left him “sickened,” adding, “Political violence is never acceptable.”

Recent Reuters/Ipsos polling indicates Americans fear rising political violence, with two out of three respondents in a May survey expressing concern about potential violence following the November elections, where Republican Trump will face President Joe Biden. Biden also condemned the shooting.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was shocked by the shooting. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who met Trump earlier this week, offered his prayers for the former president “in these dark hours.”

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the shooting unacceptable and urged others to condemn it, saying, “The attack against former President Donald Trump must be vehemently repudiated by all defenders of democracy and dialogue in politics.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Trump a speedy recovery and stated, “Violence has no place in politics and democracies.”