Will the UK’s policy on Israel-Palestine shift under new PM Starmer?

The Human Toll and Political Ramifications of Gaza Conflict

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Deir el-Balah, Gaza, and London, United Kingdom – For Israa Saleh, a Palestinian doctor, the past months have been marked by relentless mourning and displacement. Her colleague, Maisara al-Rayyes, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in November, and his remains lie buried under the rubble of his family home in Gaza City.

The destruction of Gaza, and the human cost of the conflict, has deeply affected Saleh, who was awarded a Chevening scholarship by the British government. Recalling al-Rayyes as a “brother,” Saleh speaks from Deir el-Balah, where she has sought refuge after being displaced ten times in the past nine months. “This war has stolen everything from us,” she says, reflecting on her disrupted life and shattered wedding plans.

Having returned to Gaza in 2022 after completing a master’s degree in Liverpool, Saleh hoped for a semblance of normalcy. However, the latest and deadliest Israeli onslaught on Gaza dashed those hopes. Saleh, now 30, closely followed the recent UK election that brought the first Labour government in 14 years. She hopes for a shift in British policy regarding the conflict.

“I wasn’t surprised when Keir Starmer won,” she said. “But the protests in the UK give me hope. They may pressure Labour to act.” Saleh accuses the UK of being “politically complicit in the genocide” due to its support for the Israeli army, despite some humanitarian aid to Gaza. She calls for a clear and firm stance from the Labour government to end the war.

Conversely, Asaad al-Kurd, a 51-year-old English teacher and father-of-six, is less optimistic. Al-Kurd, who lost his sister and her children in the war, feels detached from the UK’s political scene. “Both Labour and the Conservatives are complicit in the genocide,” he asserts. He views the UK as closely aligned with US foreign policy, which he blames for the ongoing conflict. “The UK is behind our catastrophe,” he says, referencing the Balfour Declaration.

The humanitarian toll in Gaza has reached alarming levels, with over 40,000 casualties. Olivia O’Sullivan, director of the UK in the World programme at Chatham House, emphasizes that the Gaza conflict is a significant foreign policy concern for the new Labour government. She suggests that substantial policy changes, such as resuming UNRWA funding and reassessing arms exports to Israel, would indicate a departure from previous Tory policies.

Labour leader Keir Starmer’s previous expressions of solidarity with Israel, coupled with his reluctance to label the situation in Gaza as genocide, have caused friction with pro-Palestine supporters. Starmer’s voting record and statements have disappointed many within the party, especially British Muslims who traditionally support Labour.

David Lammy, the new foreign secretary, has shown some divergence from the UK’s official line, supporting the International Criminal Court’s independence. Richard Hermer, the new attorney general, is another noteworthy appointment, given his criticism of Israel and expertise in human rights law. Analysts like Kamel Hawwash and Joseph Willits call for Labour to unequivocally support the ICC and challenge the previous administration’s policies.

Labour’s manifesto pledges to recognize Palestinian statehood as part of a renewed peace process. However, analysts like Glen Rangwala believe this commitment is conditional and unlikely to lead to immediate recognition.

Looking ahead, the outcome of the US election could influence the UK’s approach to the conflict. Analysts suggest that a potential Trump victory would complicate matters, with the UK likely trying to influence US policy rather than taking a divergent stance.

As the conflict continues, the primary goal must be to end the violence and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This includes reducing reliance on US policy and advocating for an independent and fair application of international humanitarian law.