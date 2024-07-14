What We Know About the 20-Year-Old Thomas Matthew Crooks Slain Suspect in the Trump Rally Shooting

Trump Rally Gunman Identified as

The gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump on Saturday has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, sources told The Post. Crooks, a resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, fired multiple shots, one of which grazed Trump in the ear, at an outdoor rally in Butler, just outside Pittsburgh.

Sources reported that Crooks had positioned himself on the roof of a manufacturing plant over 130 yards from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds.