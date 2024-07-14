UPDATED: Former U.S. President Trump Escapes Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally; Suspect is Dead: Sources

Shots were fired at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday in what appears to be an assassination attempt.

Trump clutched the side of his head after a shot rang out and was quickly tackled by Secret Service agents as additional shots were fired.

The former president was seen with blood streaks on the right side of his face, raising his fist as he was led away.

Attempted Trump Assassin is Dead: Sources

By Joe Marino and Katherine Donlevy

The sniper who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump is dead, sources told The Post. The Secret Service Counter Assault Team “neutralized” the threat, insiders said.

Trump Rushed Off Stage During Pennsylvania Rally Amid Gunfire

By New York Post

Updated July 13, 2024, 12:38 a.m. ET

Donald Trump was rushed off stage during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after loud bangs were heard. The leading Republican presidential contender dropped to the ground and was seen with what appeared to be blood on the side of his face. He raised a fist into the air as he was escorted off stage. Trump’s campaign reported that his condition is “fine.”

Donald Trump ducks as loud bangs are heard during the rally.

Live Reporting

Edited by Brandon Livesay and Jessica Murphy

Beware of Rumors and Speculation

Published at 12:38 a.m.

By Mike Wendling, US Digital Reporter

Within seconds of the news breaking, social media was filled with unsubstantiated rumors. On X/Twitter, the word “staged” started trending, mostly pushed by Trump opponents speculating that the event was manufactured to help his campaign. There’s no evidence to support this. These rumors parallel long-standing conspiracy theories among Trump supporters of “false flag” mass shootings and “deep state” assassination plots against Trump, which are also lacking in evidence.

Witness Reports Seeing Man with Gun on Roof

Published at 12:32 a.m.

A witness named Greg told the BBC he noticed a man on top of a nearby roof with a rifle. “We noticed the guy crawling up the roof of the building beside us, 50 feet away from us,” Greg said. He pointed the man out to police, and then heard five shots ring out.

Senate Leaders Condemn Political Violence

Published at 12:26 a.m.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote on X/Twitter, “violence has no place in our politics.” He expressed relief that Trump appears to be fine and praised the swift work of the Secret Service and law enforcement. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also condemned the attack, stating he was “horrified” and relieved Trump is safe.

Images from the Incident

Published at 12:25 a.m.

1. The moment loud pops ring out in the crowd at Trump’s rally. He appears to reach for his ear.

2. Secret Service agents rush on stage and cover Trump.

3. Trump raises a fist in the air while surrounded by Secret Service agents before he is removed from the stage.

4. Trump is escorted from the stage by Secret Service agents.

Witnesses Describe the Scene

Published at 12:22 a.m.

Tim, an audience member, told the BBC he heard “a barrage of shots” and saw President Trump drop to the ground. Jason, another witness, reported hearing five shots in quick succession and seeing Trump’s ear bleeding.

Watch: Loud Bangs Ring Out at Trump Rally

Published at 12:18 a.m.

Footage shows Trump reaching for his ear before Secret Service agents swarm him and push him to the floor, as members of the crowd scream.

What We Know So Far

Published at 12:12 a.m.

• About five minutes into his speech, loud bangs rang out.

• The crowd yelled “duck” as apparent shots rang out.

• Secret Service swarmed Trump for several seconds before rushing him off stage with visible blood near his ear.

• He pumped his fist in the air as he was escorted to an SUV.

• Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said Trump is safe and the incident is under investigation.

• Trump’s campaign said in a statement that he is “fine.”

Trump, with Blood on Face, Raises Fist in Air

Published at 12:10 a.m.

By Christal Hayes, US Reporter

With blood appearing on the side of his face, Trump threw his fist in the air after apparent shots rang out. Secret Service agents surrounded him and escorted him off stage.

Republicans Respond: ‘Praying for Trump’

Published at 12:06 a.m.

Many Republican politicians posted “praying for Trump” on X/Twitter. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Congressman Andy Biggs, and House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik were among those expressing support.

Trump is ‘Fine,’ Says Campaign

Published at 12:03 a.m.

Trump’s campaign stated he was “fine” and thanked law enforcement for their quick action. He is being checked at a local medical facility.

Trump Rushed Off Stage

Published at 12:01 a.m.

Donald Trump was rushed off stage after loud bangs were heard at a rally in Pennsylvania. Footage showed Trump ducking as sharp cracks rang out, with visible blood on his ear and face. The rally venue in Butler County, Pennsylvania is now a crime scene. More information and reactions will follow.