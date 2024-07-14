Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Trump leaves hospital after assassination attempt at rally

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Donald Trump has returned to his home in New Jersey after he was injured in an attempted assassination at a rally on Saturday

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Shots rang out as he was speaking at the event in Pennsylvania, sparking panic in the crowd as Secret Service agents swarmed the former president

Trump, who emerged with a bloodied face, says he was shot in the ear, describing a “whizzing sound” and feeling a “bullet ripping through skin”

The male gunman was shot and killed by the Secret Service

The FBI says it has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the “subject involved” in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump
One spectator was killed at the rally and two others were critically injured. Authorities say the victims were adult males.

A witness told the BBC they saw a man with a rifle crawling on a nearby roof before shots rang out

President Joe Biden has condemned the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, calling on all Americans to denounce such “sick” violence

Video shows Trump, the leading Republican presidential contender, dropping to the ground before standing up again and raising his fist to the crowd

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ruto’s moment of decision by Patrick Gathara
Next article
Biden Condemns Attempted Assassination on Trump as “Sickening”
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

In Kenya, Questions raised over dismembered bodies in bags near dump site

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Police in Kenya say they found five bags filled...

Biden Condemns Attempted Assassination on Trump as “Sickening”

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
President Joe Biden swiftly denounced the attempted assassination of...

Ruto’s moment of decision by Patrick Gathara

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
In Kenyan political mythology, 1982 was the year it...

Gaza talks halted until Israel shows it’s serious about negotiations, say Egyptian sources

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
CAIRO, July 13 (Reuters) - Gaza ceasefire talks have...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

In Kenya, Questions raised over dismembered bodies in bags near dump site

Democracy Africa 0
Police in Kenya say they found five bags filled...

Biden Condemns Attempted Assassination on Trump as “Sickening”

Geopolitics 0
President Joe Biden swiftly denounced the attempted assassination of...

Ruto’s moment of decision by Patrick Gathara

Africanism 0
In Kenyan political mythology, 1982 was the year it...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

In Kenya, Questions raised over dismembered bodies in bags near...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?