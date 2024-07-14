Trump leaves hospital after assassination attempt at rally

Donald Trump has returned to his home in New Jersey after he was injured in an attempted assassination at a rally on Saturday

Shots rang out as he was speaking at the event in Pennsylvania, sparking panic in the crowd as Secret Service agents swarmed the former president

Trump, who emerged with a bloodied face, says he was shot in the ear, describing a “whizzing sound” and feeling a “bullet ripping through skin”

The male gunman was shot and killed by the Secret Service

The FBI says it has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the “subject involved” in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump

One spectator was killed at the rally and two others were critically injured. Authorities say the victims were adult males.

A witness told the BBC they saw a man with a rifle crawling on a nearby roof before shots rang out

President Joe Biden has condemned the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, calling on all Americans to denounce such “sick” violence

Video shows Trump, the leading Republican presidential contender, dropping to the ground before standing up again and raising his fist to the crowd