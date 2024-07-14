Trump headed to Republican convention after surviving assassination attempt

Trump Heads to Milwaukee for Nomination After Assassination Attempt

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

BETHEL PARK, Pennsylvania, July 14 (Reuters) – Donald Trump announced he is heading to Milwaukee on Sunday, where Republicans will formally nominate him for president later this week. This decision follows an assassination attempt that has further intensified the already bitter U.S. political divide.

President Joe Biden has ordered a review of how a 20-year-old man with an AR-15-style rifle managed to get close enough to shoot from a rooftop at Trump, who, as a former president, has lifetime protection from the U.S. Secret Service.

Trump, 78, was at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania—a key battleground state for the upcoming Nov. 5 election—when shots were fired, hitting his right ear and streaking his face with blood. His campaign confirmed he is doing well, with only a wound on his upper right ear.

Trump is set to receive his party’s formal nomination at the Republican National Convention, which starts in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday. Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley stated on Fox News that authorities are working to secure the venue, which has undergone extensive security preparations.

“I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin and the Republican National Convention by two days, but I have decided that I cannot allow a ‘shooter’ or potential assassin to force changes to the schedule,” Trump posted on his Truth Social site on Sunday. He will be departing in the afternoon.

The FBI identified the suspect as Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Crooks, a registered Republican, had made a $15 donation to a Democratic political action committee at age 17. The FBI stated that the shooter acted alone and found no evidence of an ideological motive or mental health issues, nor any threatening language on his social media.

Both political parties are likely to scrutinize Crooks’ affiliations to paint the opposing party as extreme.

“There is no place in America for this kind of violence,” Biden said at the White House. “I urge everyone not to make assumptions about his motives or affiliations.”

Trump and Biden are in a close election race, according to recent polls, including those by Reuters/Ipsos.

The assassination attempt has shifted the campaign focus, which had recently centered on Biden’s performance and whether he should drop out following a poor June debate showing. The Biden campaign has suspended its political advertising for now.

Secret Service agents fatally shot the suspect after he opened fire from about 150 yards away from the stage where Trump was speaking. The AR-15-style rifle was legally bought by the suspect’s father. A “suspicious device” found in the suspect’s vehicle was rendered safe by bomb technicians.

Authorities identified the rally attendee who was killed as Corey Comperatore, 50, of Sarver, Pennsylvania. Comperatore was shot while protecting his family from the bullets. Two other attendees, David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, were wounded and are in stable condition.

The Secret Service denied accusations that it rejected campaign requests for additional security. “The assertion that additional security resources were rebuffed is absolutely false,” said Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.

Residents of Bethel Park, where the alleged shooter lived, expressed shock. “It’s a little crazy to think that somebody who attempted an assassination lived so close by,” said Wes Morgan, 42. “It just shows the political dynamic we’re in right now.”

This attack is the first on a U.S. president or major party presidential candidate since the 1981 attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan. Past politically motivated attacks include those on Democratic Congresswoman Gabby Giffords in 2011 and Republican Representative Steve Scalise in 2017.

Recent polling shows that Americans fear rising political violence, with two-thirds of respondents in a May survey worried about post-election violence. Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, leading to injuries, deaths, and subsequent suicides among police officers.

The shots at Trump appeared to come from outside the Secret Service-secured area. The Republican-led U.S. House Oversight Committee has summoned Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to testify on July 22.

Some Republicans, including Steve Scalise, believe the attack was politically motivated. “The left seems to have targeted Donald Trump personally,” Scalise said.

Trump faces multiple legal issues, including four criminal prosecutions. He claims, without evidence, that these prosecutions are orchestrated by Biden to prevent his return to power.