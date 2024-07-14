Trump escapes assassins bullets: What we know so far

What We Know So Far:

Shooting Under Investigation as Assassination Attempt

Slain Suspect Identified as 20-Year-Old Pennsylvania Man Registered as Republican

Trump Leaves Area of Shooting, ‘Doing Well’

House Panel Summons Secret Service Director to Hearing

Incident Overview:

• Location: Butler, Pennsylvania

• Date: July 13, 2024

• Victim: Donald Trump, 78, former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate

• Suspect: Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, registered Republican

Details:

• During a campaign rally, Donald Trump was shot in the ear.

• The attack was quickly responded to by Secret Service agents.

• Trump emerged shortly after the incident, bloodied but defiant, and later confirmed on his Truth Social platform that he was “doing well.”

Immediate Reactions:

• The Secret Service reported the suspect was dead and identified Crooks as the assailant.

• One attendee was killed, and two other spectators were injured.

• Law enforcement is yet to determine a motive for the attack.

Security and Investigation:

• The shots were fired from outside the secured area.

• The FBI has taken the lead in the investigation.

• The House Oversight Committee summoned U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to testify on July 22.

Political Implications:

• The incident has intensified concerns about political violence ahead of the November 5 election.

• Both Republicans and Democrats condemned the violence.

• President Joe Biden called for national unity in condemning the attack.

• Trump’s campaign continues, with the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee set to begin on Monday.

Public and Political Reactions:

• Witnesses described chaos and quick action from Secret Service agents.

• The attack has sparked renewed debates over political violence and security measures for public figures.

• Some Republican figures have suggested the attack was politically motivated, citing heated rhetoric from opponents.I’m