Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Trump escapes assassins bullets: What we know so far

By: By Naija247news

Date:

What We Know So Far:

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Shooting Under Investigation as Assassination Attempt

Slain Suspect Identified as 20-Year-Old Pennsylvania Man Registered as Republican
Trump Leaves Area of Shooting, ‘Doing Well’
House Panel Summons Secret Service Director to Hearing

Incident Overview:

• Location: Butler, Pennsylvania
• Date: July 13, 2024
• Victim: Donald Trump, 78, former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate
• Suspect: Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, registered Republican

Details:

• During a campaign rally, Donald Trump was shot in the ear.
• The attack was quickly responded to by Secret Service agents.
• Trump emerged shortly after the incident, bloodied but defiant, and later confirmed on his Truth Social platform that he was “doing well.”

Immediate Reactions:

• The Secret Service reported the suspect was dead and identified Crooks as the assailant.
• One attendee was killed, and two other spectators were injured.
• Law enforcement is yet to determine a motive for the attack.

Security and Investigation:

• The shots were fired from outside the secured area.
• The FBI has taken the lead in the investigation.
• The House Oversight Committee summoned U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to testify on July 22.

Political Implications:

• The incident has intensified concerns about political violence ahead of the November 5 election.
• Both Republicans and Democrats condemned the violence.
• President Joe Biden called for national unity in condemning the attack.
• Trump’s campaign continues, with the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee set to begin on Monday.

Public and Political Reactions:

• Witnesses described chaos and quick action from Secret Service agents.
• The attack has sparked renewed debates over political violence and security measures for public figures.
• Some Republican figures have suggested the attack was politically motivated, citing heated rhetoric from opponents.I’m

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
In Kenya, Questions raised over dismembered bodies in bags near dump site
Next article
President Williams Ruto’s MPs flaunting wealth on social media added fuel to Kenya’s Gen Z’s tax protests
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Italian sports journalist is falsely identified as Trump shooter on social media

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
ROME, July 14 (Reuters) - An Italian sports journalist...

Zelenskyy Downplays Biden’s NATO Summit President Putin’s Gaffe

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Shannon, Ireland – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has downplayed...

Will the UK’s policy on Israel-Palestine shift under new PM Starmer?

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The Human Toll and Political Ramifications of Gaza Conflict Deir...

World reacts to Israel’s brutal al-Mawasi massacre

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The United Nations and countries across the Middle East...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Italian sports journalist is falsely identified as Trump shooter on social media

Top Stories 0
ROME, July 14 (Reuters) - An Italian sports journalist...

Zelenskyy Downplays Biden’s NATO Summit President Putin’s Gaffe

Geopolitics 0
Shannon, Ireland – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has downplayed...

Will the UK’s policy on Israel-Palestine shift under new PM Starmer?

Geopolitics 0
The Human Toll and Political Ramifications of Gaza Conflict Deir...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Italian sports journalist is falsely identified as Trump shooter on social...

Idowu Peters - 0
× How can I help you?