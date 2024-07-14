Trump escapes assassins bullets: What we know so far

What We Know So Far:Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Shooting Under Investigation as Assassination Attempt
Slain Suspect Identified as 20-Year-Old Pennsylvania Man Registered as Republican
Trump Leaves Area of Shooting, ‘Doing Well’
House Panel Summons Secret Service Director to Hearing
Incident Overview:
• Location: Butler, Pennsylvania
• Date: July 13, 2024
• Victim: Donald Trump, 78, former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate
• Suspect: Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, registered Republican
Details:
• During a campaign rally, Donald Trump was shot in the ear.
• The attack was quickly responded to by Secret Service agents.
• Trump emerged shortly after the incident, bloodied but defiant, and later confirmed on his Truth Social platform that he was “doing well.”
Immediate Reactions:
• The Secret Service reported the suspect was dead and identified Crooks as the assailant.
• One attendee was killed, and two other spectators were injured.
• Law enforcement is yet to determine a motive for the attack.
Security and Investigation:
• The shots were fired from outside the secured area.
• The FBI has taken the lead in the investigation.
• The House Oversight Committee summoned U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to testify on July 22.
Political Implications:
• The incident has intensified concerns about political violence ahead of the November 5 election.
• Both Republicans and Democrats condemned the violence.
• President Joe Biden called for national unity in condemning the attack.
• Trump’s campaign continues, with the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee set to begin on Monday.
Public and Political Reactions:
• Witnesses described chaos and quick action from Secret Service agents.
• The attack has sparked renewed debates over political violence and security measures for public figures.
• Some Republican figures have suggested the attack was politically motivated, citing heated rhetoric from opponents.