Senate Moves to Strengthen Control Over Nigeria’s Gold Reserves

ABUJA, Nigeria, July 14 – The Senate is finalizing a bill to enhance the Federal Government’s control over Nigeria’s gold reserves, estimated to be around 600,000 tonnes and valued at approximately $45 billion.

The proposed legislation, titled “A Bill for an Act to make Provisions for Nigeria Gold Reserve Framework and for Other Related Matters, 2024,” is sponsored by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi) and passed its second reading on June 5, 2024.

The bill aims to establish a gold reserve authority responsible for implementing the Minerals and Mining Act and regulating the exploration and exploitation of Nigeria’s gold deposits. Key provisions of the bill include:

Control of Gold Property:

The government will have control over all gold found on any land in Nigeria, managing it on behalf of the people.

The Federal Government will acquire lands with commercially viable gold reserves in accordance with the Land Use Act.

Exclusive Authority:

A new authority will be established to enforce the provisions of the Mining Act, excluding any other authorities from this role.

Regulation of Gold Mining Activities:

No person will be allowed to search for or exploit gold resources or divert water for gold mining except as provided in the Mining Act.

Certain lands will be excluded from gold exploration and exploitation, such as areas dedicated to military purposes, within fifty meters of oil pipeline license areas, towns, villages, markets, burial grounds, cemeteries, ancestral sites, sacred sites, archaeological sites, railways, government buildings, reservoirs, dams, and public roads.

Incentives for Gold Mining Industry:

Operators in the gold mining industry will be exempt from paying customs and import duties on plant, machinery, equipment, and accessories imported specifically and exclusively for gold mining operations.

The bill reflects the government’s commitment to tightening its grip on the nation’s gold resources and ensuring that the benefits are maximized for the country’s development.