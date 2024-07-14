Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Senate Moves to Strengthen Control Over Nigeria’s Gold Reserves

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

ABUJA, Nigeria, July 14 – The Senate is finalizing a bill to enhance the Federal Government’s control over Nigeria’s gold reserves, estimated to be around 600,000 tonnes and valued at approximately $45 billion.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The proposed legislation, titled “A Bill for an Act to make Provisions for Nigeria Gold Reserve Framework and for Other Related Matters, 2024,” is sponsored by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi) and passed its second reading on June 5, 2024.

The bill aims to establish a gold reserve authority responsible for implementing the Minerals and Mining Act and regulating the exploration and exploitation of Nigeria’s gold deposits. Key provisions of the bill include:

Control of Gold Property:

The government will have control over all gold found on any land in Nigeria, managing it on behalf of the people.
The Federal Government will acquire lands with commercially viable gold reserves in accordance with the Land Use Act.
Exclusive Authority:

A new authority will be established to enforce the provisions of the Mining Act, excluding any other authorities from this role.
Regulation of Gold Mining Activities:

No person will be allowed to search for or exploit gold resources or divert water for gold mining except as provided in the Mining Act.
Certain lands will be excluded from gold exploration and exploitation, such as areas dedicated to military purposes, within fifty meters of oil pipeline license areas, towns, villages, markets, burial grounds, cemeteries, ancestral sites, sacred sites, archaeological sites, railways, government buildings, reservoirs, dams, and public roads.
Incentives for Gold Mining Industry:

Operators in the gold mining industry will be exempt from paying customs and import duties on plant, machinery, equipment, and accessories imported specifically and exclusively for gold mining operations.
The bill reflects the government’s commitment to tightening its grip on the nation’s gold resources and ensuring that the benefits are maximized for the country’s development.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Oil Production Rises by 25,000 Barrels Per Day in July
Next article
APC Moves to End Marginalization of Igbos – Ganduje
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Trump arrives in Milwaukee for Republican convention after assassination attempt

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Biden Orders Investigation After Assassination Attempt on Trump MILWAUKEE, July...

APC Moves to End Marginalization of Igbos – Ganduje

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
Abakaliki, July 14, 2024 (NAN) - The National Chairman...

Nigeria’s Oil Production Rises by 25,000 Barrels Per Day in July

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
ABUJA, Nigeria, July 14 - Nigeria's daily oil production...

Nigeria’s President Tinubu Condemns Assassination Attempt on Trump, Calls for Peace

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
ABUJA, Nigeria, July 14 - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Trump arrives in Milwaukee for Republican convention after assassination attempt

Geopolitics 0
Biden Orders Investigation After Assassination Attempt on Trump MILWAUKEE, July...

APC Moves to End Marginalization of Igbos – Ganduje

South East 0
Abakaliki, July 14, 2024 (NAN) - The National Chairman...

Nigeria’s Oil Production Rises by 25,000 Barrels Per Day in July

News Analysis 0
ABUJA, Nigeria, July 14 - Nigeria's daily oil production...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Trump arrives in Milwaukee for Republican convention after assassination attempt

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?