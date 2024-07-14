Republicans embrace ‘divine intervention’ for Trump’s near-miss into martyrdom

Allies Credit Divine Intervention for Saving Trump in Assassination Attempt

BETHEL PARK, Pennsylvania, July 14 (Reuters) – Allies of former President Donald Trump are attributing his survival of an assassination attempt to divine intervention. During his Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a bullet grazed Trump’s right ear, wounding but not seriously injuring him.

Ivanka Trump, his daughter, expressed belief that her late mother was watching over him during the incident. Rep. Carlos Antonio Giménez (R-Fla.) told Fox News that Trump survived by “the grace of God,” while Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) cited “divine intervention” and the “protective hand” of God.

House Speaker Mike Johnson stated, “GOD protected President Trump yesterday.” Trump himself credited God for saving his life, writing on Sunday morning that it was “God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.” The pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc. echoed this sentiment, saying “the grace of God” saved Trump from “a coward’s bullet.”

Trump will be formally declared the Republican Party’s nominee at the GOP convention in Milwaukee this week. His allies’ embrace of divine intervention solidifies his position as the party’s leader, viewed by many as chosen by a higher power to save the country.

The suspected shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, killed one rallygoer and injured two others before being killed by law enforcement. Less than 24 hours after the attack, many Republicans described the incident as a “miracle.” Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) posted an illustration of an angel steering Trump away from the bullet.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who was shot in 2017 during a practice for the Republican congressional baseball team, told Fox & Friends Weekend, “Yesterday there were miracles, and I think the hand of God was there too.” Former Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy also pointed to the fateful position of the bullet, calling it “Divine Providence.”

While Republicans credited God with saving Trump, they also blamed violent rhetoric for inspiring the attack. Moderate Republican Rep. Brandon Williams (R-N.Y.) said, “God saved our Republic last night. Extreme voices have stoked the flames in America.”

A photo of Trump with a raised fist and blood trickling down his face has solidified his martyr-like image among his supporters. Republicans also drew historical parallels, with Johnson referencing God’s protection of George Washington from a gunfire ambush in 1755, also in Pennsylvania in July.

Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) wrote on X, “God spared Ronald Reagan for a reason. God spared Donald Trump for a reason. God doesn’t miss.” World leaders, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sent prayers for Trump after the shooting.

Peter Westmacott, the UK ambassador to Washington from 2012 to 2016, told POLITICO that Trump supporters see his survival as “manna from heaven,” potentially changing the dynamics of the election.

“It is very good for the victimhood, the martyrdom line that Donald Trump has been using during his campaign,” Westmacott said. “I’m sorry to have to say that — it’s a cynical observation. But that is the thought that one has after the horror you feel of, ‘Oh dear, is this another political assassination?’”