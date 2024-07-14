Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Republican Lawmakers Promise Swift Investigation into Security Breach at Trump Rally

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Republican lawmakers have announced plans to conduct immediate inquiries into how a sniper evaded Secret Service agents and managed to ascend onto a nearby building roof during a Donald Trump election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooter fired multiple shots before being neutralized.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Criticism ensued, with Trump supporters and figures like Elon Musk calling for Secret Service leadership resignations. House Speaker Mike Johnson pledged hearings with Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and other officials to address security lapses.

The Secret Service, initiating an investigation, briefed President Joe Biden on the incident, promising further scrutiny into security protocols.

The attack has sparked concerns over Trump’s security measures going forward, with experts suggesting he may receive heightened protection akin to a sitting president. Joseph LaSorsa, a former Secret Service agent, emphasized the need for a comprehensive review and realignment of security procedures.

The Secret Service acknowledged recent enhancements to Trump’s security but faces calls for internal and external reviews to prevent future failures and ensure accountability.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FBI Investigates Shooting at Trump Rally as Assassination Attempt
Next article
Gaza officials say 90 Palestinians killed as Israel targets Hamas military chief
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

In Kenya, Questions raised over dismembered bodies in bags near dump site

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Police in Kenya say they found five bags filled...

Biden Condemns Attempted Assassination on Trump as “Sickening”

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
President Joe Biden swiftly denounced the attempted assassination of...

Trump leaves hospital after assassination attempt at rally

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Donald Trump has returned to his home in New...

Ruto’s moment of decision by Patrick Gathara

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
In Kenyan political mythology, 1982 was the year it...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

In Kenya, Questions raised over dismembered bodies in bags near dump site

Democracy Africa 0
Police in Kenya say they found five bags filled...

Biden Condemns Attempted Assassination on Trump as “Sickening”

Geopolitics 0
President Joe Biden swiftly denounced the attempted assassination of...

Trump leaves hospital after assassination attempt at rally

Geopolitics 0
Donald Trump has returned to his home in New...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

In Kenya, Questions raised over dismembered bodies in bags near...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?