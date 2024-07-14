President Williams Ruto’s MPs flaunting wealth on social media added fuel to Kenya’s Gen Z’s tax protests

Kenya’s Youth-Led Protests Target MPs’ Opulence Amid Tax Hike

Nairobi, July 12 (Reuters) – The anger of Kenya’s youth over proposed tax hikes has morphed into a broader condemnation of the lavish lifestyles of the country’s lawmakers. Luxurious cars, private helicopters, and mounds of cash flaunted by MPs on social media platforms like TikTok and X have incited protests among a tech-savvy, young population facing scarce job opportunities.

Key Developments:

• Protests: Began in response to tax hikes, now targeting the opulence of MPs.

• June 25 Incident: Protesters stormed and set parliament ablaze, attacking MPs’ vehicles.

• Social Media Impact: TikTok and X are used to hold politicians accountable, share corruption allegations, and promote the recall of MPs.

Government Response:

• President Ruto: Dismissed his cabinet (except the foreign minister) and vowed austerity measures, including cutting his office’s budget and reviewing planned pay rises for MPs.

• Public Figures: Ruto labeled officials’ lifestyles as “obnoxious opulence.”

Political Fallout:

• MP Zaheer Jhanda: Criticized for flaunting luxury cars on TikTok; his home in Kisii was targeted by protesters.

• MP Didmus Barasa: Defended his wealth, citing legitimate business activities. Critics remain skeptical.

• Youth Movement: Activists use AI-powered tools to expose corruption and promote recall powers.

Public Sentiment:

• Youth Engagement: Increasing political awareness and demand for accountability from lawmakers.

• Experts’ View: The protests signal an “awakening of Gen Z,” highlighting systemic issues with corruption and governance.

• Transparency Concerns: Kenya’s corruption ranking has worsened, reflecting growing discontent.

Recall Efforts:

• Legal Process: Involves collecting signatures from 30% of registered voters in a constituency. Efforts are underway in places like Kabete.

• Opposition Strategy: Some opposition MPs are also facing recall to avoid being seen as complicit.

Financial Context:

• MPs’ Salaries: MPs earn around 33 times the national average wage, supplemented by significant perks and allowances.

• Constituency Development Funds: MPs manage over $1 million annually, often criticized for inefficiency and embezzlement.

Conclusion:

The protests underscore a critical juncture for Kenya’s political landscape. With growing calls for accountability and structural reform, the movement led by the youth could reshape the nation’s governance and political dynamics before the next election in 2027.