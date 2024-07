LAGOS, Nigeria, July 14 – Aliko Dangote, CEO of Dangote Refinery, announced on Sunday that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) no longer holds a 20% stake in the refinery.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, Dangote explained, “NNPC no longer owns a 20% stake in the Dangote refinery. They were supposed to pay their balance in June but have yet to fulfill their obligations. Now, they only own a 7.2% stake in the refinery.”