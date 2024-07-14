Menu
Nigeria’s President Tinubu Condemns Assassination Attempt on Trump, Calls for Peace

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

ABUJA, Nigeria, July 14 – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condemned the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump, describing the incident as “distasteful” and emphasizing that “violence has no place in democracy.”

The incident occurred during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, where Trump, the Republican candidate for the upcoming November election, was rushed off stage following gunshots. Trump narrowly escaped harm, later stating, “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, who fired multiple shots, resulting in one fatality and two injuries.

In a statement on Sunday, Tinubu expressed his disapproval of the attack: “The attack on former President Donald Trump is distasteful and goes beyond the pale of democratic norms. Violence has no place in democracy. I extend my sympathies to the former President and wish him relief. I also condole with the family of the deceased and those wounded and wish them a quick recovery.”

President Tinubu affirmed Nigeria’s solidarity with the United States during this challenging time.

