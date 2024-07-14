Nigeria’s Central Bank to Tackle Inflation, Foresees Lower Interest Rates Soon

LAGOS, July 13 – Nigeria’s central bank will take all necessary measures to combat double-digit inflation, but it expects price pressures to ease and interest rates to decrease in the near future, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor said on Thursday.

With inflation at 33.95% in May and a weakening currency, Nigeria is facing a cost-of-living crisis that has eroded incomes and angered citizens.

The central bank faces pressure from businesses claiming that high interest rates are stunting growth. However, Governor Yemi Cardoso emphasized that the monetary policy committee will base its decisions on data rather than emotions.

At its last meeting in May, the bank raised the main lending rate to 26.25%, the third increase this year. The next rate decision is scheduled for July 23.

“These (MPC) are people who are not given to emotion. What they look at is data and they basically go along with what the data says,” Cardoso told business leaders in Lagos. “The major issue is taming inflation…and they would do whatever is necessary to tame inflation.”

Cardoso noted that high money supply has largely driven inflation in Nigeria, with the federal government borrowing excessively from the central bank, which was involved in quasi-fiscal activities. Under President Bola Tinubu, who took office last year, both the government and the CBN have ceased such practices.

“It has its consequences…and in large respect, that’s what we are paying for now,” Cardoso said. However, he added, “in the not too distant future things will moderate and interest rates will begin coming down.”