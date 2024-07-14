Menu
Long History of Assassination Attempts on U.S. Presidents

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

By Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

Former President Donald Trump is covered by US Secret Service agents after a shooting incident during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

CNN — Former President Donald Trump fell to the ground Saturday, clutching his face after what sounded like gunfire at a rally in Pennsylvania. Blood was visible on his face as Secret Service agents carried him away.

Multiple presidents, former presidents, and presidential candidates have faced attacks throughout US history. According to a CNN report from 2011 and research on political violence, many leaders have survived assassination attempts.

In the pre-Civil War era, President Andrew Jackson was shot at during a funeral at the Capitol, but the shooter’s gun misfired twice.

Former President Theodore Roosevelt was shot in 1912 while campaigning in Milwaukee. He continued his speech despite the bullet, which remained in his body for life.

In 1933, President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt survived an assassination attempt in Miami, although Chicago Mayor Anton Cermak was killed.

President Harry Truman was shot at by Puerto Rican nationalists in 1950 near the White House.

Alabama Governor George Wallace was shot in 1972, leaving him paralyzed and prompting a change in his segregationist stance.

President Gerald Ford faced two assassination attempts in 1975, one by Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, a Charles Manson follower, and another by Sara Jane Moore, who missed due to a bystander’s intervention.

President Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981 outside a Washington, DC hotel, with his press secretary, James Brady, suffering more severe injuries and later becoming a gun control advocate.

An Idaho man was charged with attempting to assassinate President Barack Obama in 2011 when he fired shots at the White House.

All US presidents face threats and receive lifetime Secret Service protection. Four US presidents were assassinated: Abraham Lincoln, James Garfield, William McKinley, and John F. Kennedy.

Lincoln was shot in the back of the head by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theater in 1865. Booth was captured and shot weeks later.

Garfield was shot by Charles Guiteau, a disaffected supporter, at a Washington, DC train station in 1881. He died months later.

McKinley was shot by anarchist Leon Czolgosz in 1901 at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo. He died days later.

Kennedy was killed by sniper Lee Harvey Oswald in Dallas in 1963. Oswald was later killed by Jack Ruby.

Robert F. Kennedy, JFK’s brother, was assassinated in 1968 while running for president. His killer, Sirhan Sirhan, remains imprisoned. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is an independent presidential candidate this year.

President John F. Kennedy slumps against his wife as he is struck by an assassin’s bullet in Dallas on November 22, 1963. Texas Gov. John Connally, who was also wounded, begins to turn around just to the left of first lady Jacqueline Kennedy. Mary Ann Moorman/AP

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
