Lagos State Govt to Enforce Ban on Danfo Buses Along Lekki-Epe Corridor Starting October 1

LAGOS, Nigeria, July 14 – The Lagos State Government confirmed there will be no postponement of its plan to ban all unregulated commercial bus operations, specifically “Danfos” and “Koropes,” along the Lekki-Epe corridor starting October 1, 2024.

Amidst speculation about a possible suspension, State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, reiterated that the move aligns with the Lagos State Strategic Transportation Master Plan.

They called for cooperation from public transport bus operators, urging “Korope” and “Danfo” drivers to comply with the restructuring plans aimed at improving commuting experiences. Giwa noted that a stakeholders’ meeting had already been held with bus operators and union leaders to discuss the need for compliance.

Describing the current bus operations on the corridor as chaotic, Giwa emphasized the necessity of collaboration to regulate and integrate the informal transport sector into the state’s Bus Reform Initiative. The Lekki-Epe corridor will serve as a pilot test for this initiative.

The Ministry of Transportation and Lagos Metropolitan Transport Authority (LAMATA) have inspected the Lekki-Epe corridor to identify traffic flow limitations and developed a systematic framework to address these challenges. Planned solutions include restructuring existing unregulated public transport bus operations, deploying high-capacity buses, reallocating “Korope” and mini-buses to inner routes, re-registering and recertifying all buses, introducing an e-ticketing system, and providing transport infrastructure like laybys and terminals.

Giwa emphasized that the restructuring plan would be implemented in phases, urging transport operators to register with the Ministry of Transportation within the next two weeks. Registered operators will be allotted routes to ensure compliance.

He warned that operators who violate the regulations will face fines and vehicle forfeiture. The state government will not tolerate willful disregard of its Transport Sector Reform Law.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Olawale Musa, urged union members to help identify unregistered operators, affirming that the Lekki-Epe Expressway would serve as a pilot test for standardizing the transportation system in Lagos.

Dr. Amure, Head of Bus Services at LAMATA, explained that the rapid development of the Lekki-Epe axis is one reason the state chose this corridor for the Bus Reform Initiative, which began with the introduction of the Bus Rapid Transit system.

Key stakeholders, including Alhaji Mustapha, Acting Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), and Alhaji Taofeek Ajayi, Deputy Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), signed a communiqué supporting the restructuring initiative.

E-Call Up System to Manage Truck Movements in Lekki-Epe Corridor Starting August 1

In another significant move, Lagos State announced the commencement of an e-call up system for managing truck movements within the Lekki-Epe Free Trade Zone corridor from August 1, 2024.

Commissioner Osiyemi stated that this technology-driven solution aims to ensure sustainable and effective truck movement management. The e-call up system will synchronize truck movements accessing the Lekki Deep Seaport and other industries within the corridor, streamlining traffic and enhancing mobility in one of Lagos’ most critical economic zones.

Special Adviser Giwa highlighted that an interim arrangement is in place to decongest roads by evacuating illegal tankers from the red zone through a joint task force involving state, local government, security agencies, and stakeholders. He urged truck operators and logistics companies to comply with the new system for its success.

“The e-call up system, an advanced digital platform, is designed to regulate the entry and exit of trucks in the Lekki-Epe area by scheduling and coordinating their movements,” said Giwa. “This system will help prevent the chaotic traffic situations often caused by the indiscriminate parking and movement of trucks within the corridor.”

The Lekki-Epe corridor, home to the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Refinery, and Lekki Deep Sea Port, is a key economic hub. Efficient movement of goods and services in this area is crucial for the state’s economy, making the e-call up system essential for sustainable development.