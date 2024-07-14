Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Italian sports journalist is falsely identified as Trump shooter on social media

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

ROME, July 14 (Reuters) – An Italian sports journalist said on Sunday he would take legal action after being falsely identified on social media as the suspected shooter in an assassination attempt against U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump.
A message shared widely on the X platform reads: “Per the Butler Police Department the Trump shooter has been arrested at the scene and has been identified as Mark Violets, an Antifa member.”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

It was accompanied by a picture of Italian journalist Marco Violi. He is the editor of romagiallorossa.it, a fan website for the Italian soccer club AS Roma.
The FBI said early on Sunday it had identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the “subject involved” in Saturday’s shooting. The Secret Service said the suspect was shot dead by agents.
“I categorically deny that I am involved in this situation,” Rome-based Violi wrote in an Instagram story, saying he had been woken up in the middle of the night by Instagram and X notifications related to the post.
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Violi blamed two Italian X users for spreading the false information against him, and said that he would go to the police on Monday to report them and the media who picked up on their message.
Calling the X users “stalkers,” Violi said he had been their target for years, and that criminal proceedings against them are ongoing. “I kindly ask to be left in peace because I have been a victim of this since 2018,” he wrote.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Zelenskyy Downplays Biden’s NATO Summit President Putin’s Gaffe
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Zelenskyy Downplays Biden’s NATO Summit President Putin’s Gaffe

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Shannon, Ireland – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has downplayed...

Will the UK’s policy on Israel-Palestine shift under new PM Starmer?

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The Human Toll and Political Ramifications of Gaza Conflict Deir...

World reacts to Israel’s brutal al-Mawasi massacre

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The United Nations and countries across the Middle East...

WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala proposed by African Group for 2nd term

David Okafor David Okafor -
Geneva, July 12 (Reuters) - The African Group has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Zelenskyy Downplays Biden’s NATO Summit President Putin’s Gaffe

Geopolitics 0
Shannon, Ireland – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has downplayed...

Will the UK’s policy on Israel-Palestine shift under new PM Starmer?

Geopolitics 0
The Human Toll and Political Ramifications of Gaza Conflict Deir...

World reacts to Israel’s brutal al-Mawasi massacre

Geopolitics 0
The United Nations and countries across the Middle East...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Zelenskyy Downplays Biden’s NATO Summit President Putin’s Gaffe

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?