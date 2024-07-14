Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Gaza talks halted until Israel shows it’s serious about negotiations, say Egyptian sources

By: By Naija247news

Date:

CAIRO, July 13 (Reuters) – Gaza ceasefire talks have been halted after three days of intense negotiations failed to produce a viable outcome, two Egyptian security sources said on Saturday, blaming Israel for lacking a genuine intent to reach agreement.
The sources, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said that the behaviour of the Israeli mediators revealed “internal discord”.
According to the sources, the Israeli delegation would give approvals on several conditions under discussion, but then come back with amendments or introduce new conditions that risked sinking the negotiations.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

An Israeli strike on Khan Younis in Gaza on Saturday, that Palestinian officials said killed dozens, was targeting Hamas’ 58-year old military leader Mohammed Deif.

The sources said the mediators viewed the “contradictions, delays in responses, and the introduction of new terms contrary to what was previously agreed” as signs the Israeli side viewed the talks as a formality aimed at influencing public opinion.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Gaza officials say 90 Palestinians killed as Israel targets Hamas military chief
Next article
Ruto’s moment of decision by Patrick Gathara
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

In Kenya, Questions raised over dismembered bodies in bags near dump site

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Police in Kenya say they found five bags filled...

Biden Condemns Attempted Assassination on Trump as “Sickening”

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
President Joe Biden swiftly denounced the attempted assassination of...

Trump leaves hospital after assassination attempt at rally

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Donald Trump has returned to his home in New...

Ruto’s moment of decision by Patrick Gathara

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
In Kenyan political mythology, 1982 was the year it...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

In Kenya, Questions raised over dismembered bodies in bags near dump site

Democracy Africa 0
Police in Kenya say they found five bags filled...

Biden Condemns Attempted Assassination on Trump as “Sickening”

Geopolitics 0
President Joe Biden swiftly denounced the attempted assassination of...

Trump leaves hospital after assassination attempt at rally

Geopolitics 0
Donald Trump has returned to his home in New...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

In Kenya, Questions raised over dismembered bodies in bags near...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?