Gaza talks halted until Israel shows it’s serious about negotiations, say Egyptian sources

CAIRO, July 13 (Reuters) – Gaza ceasefire talks have been halted after three days of intense negotiations failed to produce a viable outcome, two Egyptian security sources said on Saturday, blaming Israel for lacking a genuine intent to reach agreement.

The sources, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said that the behaviour of the Israeli mediators revealed “internal discord”.

According to the sources, the Israeli delegation would give approvals on several conditions under discussion, but then come back with amendments or introduce new conditions that risked sinking the negotiations.

An Israeli strike on Khan Younis in Gaza on Saturday, that Palestinian officials said killed dozens, was targeting Hamas’ 58-year old military leader Mohammed Deif.

The sources said the mediators viewed the “contradictions, delays in responses, and the introduction of new terms contrary to what was previously agreed” as signs the Israeli side viewed the talks as a formality aimed at influencing public opinion.