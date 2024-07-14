Menu
FBI Investigates Shooting at Trump Rally as Assassination Attempt

By: By Naija247news

Date:

BUTLER, Pennsylvania (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Saturday during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was shot in the ear, leaving his face bloodied. The incident has sparked a major investigation by the FBI and raised concerns over political violence in the run-up to the upcoming election.

The shooting occurred as Trump, 78, began addressing supporters at the Butler Farm Show grounds. According to eyewitnesses, chaos erupted when shots were fired, prompting Trump to grab his injured ear and drop to his knees behind the podium. Within moments, Secret Service agents swarmed around him, shielding him from further harm. Trump later confirmed on his Truth Social platform that he suffered a gunshot wound to his right ear, causing significant bleeding.

Law enforcement officials, while withholding the identity of the suspected shooter pending further investigation, indicated that the assailant was deceased at the scene. One rally attendee was fatally shot, and two others sustained injuries, as reported by the Secret Service.

Trump, a Republican candidate seeking reelection, is set to face off against Democratic President Joe Biden in November. The shooting has elicited swift condemnation from leaders across the political spectrum, with calls to denounce such acts of violence and ensure the safety of political figures.

Amidst heightened security concerns, questions have arisen regarding the Secret Service’s handling of the incident, especially given its status as the first direct shooting incident involving a U.S. president or major party candidate since the 1981 attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro confirmed Trump’s departure from Butler under the protection of the Secret Service and Pennsylvania State Police, heading towards Bedminster, New Jersey.

As investigations continue, both Trump’s campaign and Biden’s team have paused their election-related activities, reflecting widespread anxiety over escalating political tensions leading up to the election.

Analysis:

The shooting at the rally underscores growing concerns over political violence in the U.S. and poses critical questions about security protocols for presidential candidates. With the FBI leading the investigation, the incident could have significant implications for the upcoming election, shaping the discourse on safety and political rhetoric in American democracy.

By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

