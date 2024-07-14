Menu
Search
Subscribe
Oil Markets

Dangote Refinery to Import First Shipment of Brazilian Crude Oil

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria’s Dangote refinery is set to receive its first shipment of Brazilian crude oil as it moves towards full operational capacity. This marks a historic purchase for Nigeria, with the refinery importing a one-million-barrel cargo of Brazil’s Tupi crude, scheduled for delivery in the latter half of next month.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Dangote refinery has been crucial in reducing Nigeria’s reliance on imported fuel. Despite being Africa’s largest oil producer, Nigeria has historically depended on foreign fuel imports to meet domestic needs due to insufficient refining capacity. By importing crude and refining it locally, Nigeria aims to enhance energy security, reduce import dependency, and lower fuel prices for consumers.

Sourcing crude oil from diverse global suppliers will be key to the Dangote refinery’s success and Nigeria’s broader energy strategy. The Brazilian crude, sold by Petrobras, is one of the most cost-effective and suitable oil grades on the global market.

Earlier this week, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) reached an agreement with oil producers to supply crude oil to domestic refineries at market prices, ending a supply dispute that had strained relations with international oil companies.

This agreement is part of Nigeria’s broader efforts to ensure a stable supply of crude for its refineries, strengthening the country’s energy infrastructure and reducing over-reliance on any single source.

As Nigeria continues to build its refining capabilities, the Dangote refinery stands at the forefront of this transformative journey.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
UPDATED: Former U.S. President Trump Escapes Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally; Suspect is Dead: Sources
Next article
Nigeria’s Central Bank to Tackle Inflation, Foresees Lower Interest Rates Soon
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Central Bank to Tackle Inflation, Foresees Lower Interest Rates Soon

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
LAGOS, July 13 - Nigeria’s central bank will take...

UPDATED: Former U.S. President Trump Escapes Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally; Suspect is Dead: Sources

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Shots were fired at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania...

Rudeboy gifts wife, Ivy Ifeoma brand new Range Rover

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. popular singer Paul Okoye, better known...

Suspected smuggler kills Customs Officer in Kaduna

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Central Bank to Tackle Inflation, Foresees Lower Interest Rates Soon

Data & News Analysis 0
LAGOS, July 13 - Nigeria’s central bank will take...

UPDATED: Former U.S. President Trump Escapes Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally; Suspect is Dead: Sources

Geopolitics 0
Shots were fired at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania...

Rudeboy gifts wife, Ivy Ifeoma brand new Range Rover

Lifestyle News 0
July 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. popular singer Paul Okoye, better known...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria’s Central Bank to Tackle Inflation, Foresees Lower Interest Rates Soon

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?