Biden Condemns Attempted Assassination on Trump as “Sickening”

President Joe Biden swiftly denounced the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, urging Americans to reject such “sickening” violence. Following a gunman’s attack at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where one person was killed and two others injured before the assailant was shot dead by Secret Service agents, Biden emphasized national unity in response.

In a statement issued shortly after the incident, Biden stated, “There is no place in America for this. We must unite as one nation to condemn it. It’s sick, it’s sick.” He reiterated his hope for Trump’s swift recovery and expressed gratitude to the Secret Service for their response.

Later, Biden spoke with Trump by phone after the former president left the hospital. His campaign promptly suspended television advertisements out of respect for the situation.

Democratic leaders, including Vice President Kamala Harris and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, joined Biden in condemning the attack. Harris expressed relief that Trump was not seriously injured, emphasizing that such violence has no place in society. Pelosi, who has personal experience with political violence, underscored the need to denounce all forms of political violence.

Both Clinton and Obama echoed these sentiments, stressing that political differences should never escalate to violence and offering prayers for Trump’s well-being.