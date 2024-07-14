Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Biden Condemns Attempted Assassination on Trump as “Sickening”

By: By Naija247news

Date:

President Joe Biden swiftly denounced the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, urging Americans to reject such “sickening” violence. Following a gunman’s attack at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where one person was killed and two others injured before the assailant was shot dead by Secret Service agents, Biden emphasized national unity in response.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement issued shortly after the incident, Biden stated, “There is no place in America for this. We must unite as one nation to condemn it. It’s sick, it’s sick.” He reiterated his hope for Trump’s swift recovery and expressed gratitude to the Secret Service for their response.

Later, Biden spoke with Trump by phone after the former president left the hospital. His campaign promptly suspended television advertisements out of respect for the situation.

Democratic leaders, including Vice President Kamala Harris and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, joined Biden in condemning the attack. Harris expressed relief that Trump was not seriously injured, emphasizing that such violence has no place in society. Pelosi, who has personal experience with political violence, underscored the need to denounce all forms of political violence.

Both Clinton and Obama echoed these sentiments, stressing that political differences should never escalate to violence and offering prayers for Trump’s well-being.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Trump leaves hospital after assassination attempt at rally
Next article
In Kenya, Questions raised over dismembered bodies in bags near dump site
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

In Kenya, Questions raised over dismembered bodies in bags near dump site

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Police in Kenya say they found five bags filled...

Trump leaves hospital after assassination attempt at rally

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Donald Trump has returned to his home in New...

Ruto’s moment of decision by Patrick Gathara

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
In Kenyan political mythology, 1982 was the year it...

Gaza talks halted until Israel shows it’s serious about negotiations, say Egyptian sources

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
CAIRO, July 13 (Reuters) - Gaza ceasefire talks have...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

In Kenya, Questions raised over dismembered bodies in bags near dump site

Democracy Africa 0
Police in Kenya say they found five bags filled...

Trump leaves hospital after assassination attempt at rally

Geopolitics 0
Donald Trump has returned to his home in New...

Ruto’s moment of decision by Patrick Gathara

Africanism 0
In Kenyan political mythology, 1982 was the year it...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

In Kenya, Questions raised over dismembered bodies in bags near...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?