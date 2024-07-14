Menu
South East

APC Moves to End Marginalization of Igbos – Ganduje

By: Akin Yusuf

Date:

Abakaliki, July 14, 2024 (NAN) – The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdulahi Ganduje, announced that the party has initiated efforts to end the marginalization of the Igbos and elevate them in national politics.

Speaking at the APC South East zonal meeting in Abakaliki, Ganduje highlighted the significant support Igbos have shown for the party and President Bola Tinubu’s administration. He emphasized that while there has been a distinction between marginalization and the region’s performance in the APC, the party is committed to breaking the cycle of marginalization.

“The recent appointments given to the South East by President Bola Tinubu’s administration are encouraging, and with more involvement in the party’s affairs, further progress will be made,” Ganduje stated. “We must break this cycle of marginalization with determination, unity, and total support for the party and the Tinubu administration.”

He also praised Ebonyi for following Imo’s lead in promoting the party’s activities and thanked Governor Francis Nwifuru for upholding the party’s ideals in the state. Ganduje urged stakeholders to collaborate to bring Anambra, Enugu, and Abia under the APC fold.

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi expressed gratitude to the party’s leaders for holding the meeting in the state and noted that the APC is now deeply rooted in the region. He highlighted the state’s policy of inclusiveness, which has led to a significant number of opposition stakeholders joining the APC.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo acknowledged the challenging times under the APC’s rule due to the global economic downturn. However, he expressed confidence that the tested policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration would eventually provide relief to Nigerians.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, encouraged people of the South East to support the federal government’s efforts to end their marginalization. He pointed out that President Tinubu has given the Igbos more than the votes they cast for him, offering high-ranking positions and finalizing the South East Development Commission bill to address the region’s challenges.

