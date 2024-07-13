Suspected smuggler kills Customs Officer in Kaduna

July 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone B, has announced the tragic death of an Insp of Customs (IC) Hamza Abdullahi-Elenwo.

The incident occurred on Friday during a stop-and-search operation at Achilafia along the Daura-Kano road in Jigawa.

The details were contained in a statement issued by SP Isah Sulaiman, the Public Relations Officer for the Federal Operations Unit, Zone B, Kaduna.

According to him, the suspect has been detained while Comptroller Ahmadu Shuaibu vowed to ensure justice for the slain officer.

Sulaiman said, ”The incident happened when a vehicle, suspected of being smuggled into the country struck the operative while attempting to evade arrest.

”The late officer was rushed to General Hospital Kazaure and later transferred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Katsina, where he was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.”

Insp Hamza, an indigene of Port Harcourt, Rivers, was born on April 15, 1985.

”He joined the Nigeria Customs Service as Customs Assistant III (CAIII) in the Transport and Logistics Unit on October 17, 2013, and was promoted to the rank of Inspector of Customs (IC) in 2022.

”He is survived by his wife and two children and his remains had been laid to rest in Katsina according to Islamic rites.

”Shuaibu, on behalf of the entire officers and men of the unit, extended his heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family and prayed for his eternal rest.

”Shuaibu noted that the incident highlights the level of desperation among smugglers who operate with disregard for human life,” Sulaiman added.

He added that this was one of many instances where smugglers killed and maimed personnel of the service in attempts to evade arrest.

The spokesperson quoted Shuaibu as vowing to ensure that justice was served, adding, ”one suspect has been arrested and is in the custody of the Nigeria Police Force, Gwiwa Division in Jigawa.

'The unit's operatives would not be deterred and would remain unwavering in the fight against smuggling."