Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Suspected smuggler kills Customs Officer in Kaduna

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone B, has announced the tragic death of an Insp of Customs (IC) Hamza Abdullahi-Elenwo.

The incident occurred on Friday during a stop-and-search operation at Achilafia along the Daura-Kano road in Jigawa.

The details were contained in a statement issued by SP Isah Sulaiman, the Public Relations Officer for the Federal Operations Unit, Zone B, Kaduna.

According to him, the suspect has been detained while Comptroller Ahmadu Shuaibu vowed to ensure justice for the slain officer.

Sulaiman said, ”The incident happened when a vehicle, suspected of being smuggled into the country struck the operative while attempting to evade arrest.

”The late officer was rushed to General Hospital Kazaure and later transferred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Katsina, where he was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.”

Insp Hamza, an indigene of Port Harcourt, Rivers, was born on April 15, 1985.

”He joined the Nigeria Customs Service as Customs Assistant III (CAIII) in the Transport and Logistics Unit on October 17, 2013, and was promoted to the rank of Inspector of Customs (IC) in 2022.

”He is survived by his wife and two children and his remains had been laid to rest in Katsina according to Islamic rites.

”Shuaibu, on behalf of the entire officers and men of the unit, extended his heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family and prayed for his eternal rest.

”Shuaibu noted that the incident highlights the level of desperation among smugglers who operate with disregard for human life,” Sulaiman added.

He added that this was one of many instances where smugglers killed and maimed personnel of the service in attempts to evade arrest.

The spokesperson quoted Shuaibu as vowing to ensure that justice was served, adding, ”one suspect has been arrested and is in the custody of the Nigeria Police Force, Gwiwa Division in Jigawa.

‘The unit’s operatives would not be deterred and would remain unwavering in the fight against smuggling.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Victims of Kubwa building collapse rescued alive – CP
Next article
Rudeboy gifts wife, Ivy Ifeoma brand new Range Rover
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Central Bank to Tackle Inflation, Foresees Lower Interest Rates Soon

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
LAGOS, July 13 - Nigeria’s central bank will take...

Dangote Refinery to Import First Shipment of Brazilian Crude Oil

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Nigeria’s Dangote refinery is set to receive its first...

UPDATED: Former U.S. President Trump Escapes Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally; Suspect is Dead: Sources

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Shots were fired at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania...

Rudeboy gifts wife, Ivy Ifeoma brand new Range Rover

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. popular singer Paul Okoye, better known...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Central Bank to Tackle Inflation, Foresees Lower Interest Rates Soon

Data & News Analysis 0
LAGOS, July 13 - Nigeria’s central bank will take...

Dangote Refinery to Import First Shipment of Brazilian Crude Oil

Oil Markets 0
Nigeria’s Dangote refinery is set to receive its first...

UPDATED: Former U.S. President Trump Escapes Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally; Suspect is Dead: Sources

Geopolitics 0
Shots were fired at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria’s Central Bank to Tackle Inflation, Foresees Lower Interest Rates Soon

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?