Rudeboy gifts wife, Ivy Ifeoma brand new Range Rover

July 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

popular singer Paul Okoye, better known as Rudeboy gifts his new wife, Ivy Ifeoma a brand new Range Rover in the United States.

Ivy Ifeoma made the announcement by sharing the photos of her new car on his Instagram page.

She introduced her “new baby,” built for the fast lane to her fans and followers. She wrote: “Built for the fast lane 💨 Meet my new baby!💋🎀”

Reacting to the post, Rudeboy wrote: “Baby number 1 😄 waiting for baby number 2 😆 ❤️❤️😘😘😍😍 Use this baby to push the other baby very well 😍😘😀” (www.naija247news.com).