Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Police Force

Police commence e-Central Motor Registry enforcement July 29

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Police Force says it will begin the enforcement of the digitalised Central Motor Registry (e-CMR) from July 29.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, called on users to comply by registering their vehicles.

Adejobi said the e-CMR was to enhance the security of lives and property, rejuvenate and digitalise motor vehicle registration system to bolster safety and security framework in the country.

According to him, the e-CMR is an advanced, real-time online repository of motor vehicle data, designed to support police investigations, operational activities, and combat vehicle-related crimes, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery.

The police spokesman said the transition to a digitalised system would streamline the documentation and verification processes for vehicle ownership and related transactions.

“With the e-CMR, services such as change of ownership, change of license number, change of engine and change of chassis/body would become seamless.

“The system will ensure the validation of vehicle genuineness and ownership, enhance the ability to track and recover stolen vehicles effectively.

“It will also, prevent the purchase of stolen vehicles by innocent buyers.”

He said the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Olukayode Egbetokun, had, prior to the planned enforcement, ordered full publicity of the e-CMR to intimate the public of the requirements, processes and the enforcement procedures.

“Members of the public are to obtain the digitalised e-CMR certificate online at https://cmris.npf.gov.ng.

“For further inquiries, individuals can contact the CMR Command Centre at FHQ Abuja on 08117777666, 09169892000) and FHQ Annex Lagos on 08117777555, 09169891000.

“Technical support is also available at cmftech@npfcmr.ng,” he said.

Adejobi called for the understanding and support of Nigerians and residents on the initiative.

He said that the Nigeria Police would remain committed to leveraging technology and strategic approaches to enhance public safety and national security.

Adejobi said the enforcement of the e-CMR was necessary to ensure a safer and secure environment for vehicle ownership and decimate the trend of vehicle theft.

The police spokesman said this would be achieved by reducing the possibility of selling stolen vehicles in the country.

He urged owners and users to embrace and key into this initiative promptly for optimum safety and security. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Access Bank Targets Top 20 Position in UK, $1bn Profit by 2027
Next article
Alec Baldwin sheds tears after Judge dismisses charges against him in the f@tal shooting of cinematographer
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Kim Kardashian, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra, Rema among glamorous guests at billionaire Ambani’s son’s wedding in India

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Anant Ambani, the son of India’s...

Alec Baldwin sheds tears after Judge dismisses charges against him in the f@tal shooting of cinematographer

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The involuntary manslaughter case against actor...

Access Bank Targets Top 20 Position in UK, $1bn Profit by 2027

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Access Bank, sub-Saharan Africa’s largest bank...

Charly Boy reacts to renaming of National theatre after Wole Soyinka

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Veteran musician and political commentator, Charly...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kim Kardashian, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra, Rema among glamorous guests at billionaire Ambani’s son’s wedding in India

Lifestyle News 0
July 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Anant Ambani, the son of India’s...

Alec Baldwin sheds tears after Judge dismisses charges against him in the f@tal shooting of cinematographer

Lifestyle News 0
July 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The involuntary manslaughter case against actor...

Access Bank Targets Top 20 Position in UK, $1bn Profit by 2027

Banks & Finance 0
July 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Access Bank, sub-Saharan Africa’s largest bank...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Kim Kardashian, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra, Rema among glamorous guests...

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?