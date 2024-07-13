Menu
Kim Kardashian, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra, Rema among glamorous guests at billionaire Ambani’s son’s wedding in India

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Anant Ambani, the son of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant, the daughter of wealthy pharmaceutical tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant on Friday, July 12.

The lavish wedding, which is expected to cost upward of $600 million, took place at the JIO World Convention Center in Mumbai, India.

Among the glamorous guests who attended the wedding were Kim Kardashian, her sister Khloe Kardashian, Singer Joe Jonas, Wrestler John Cena, FIFA, and President Gianni Infantino.

Afrobeat singer, Rema, captivated guests at the high-profile wedding with his thrilling performance.

The Nigerian singer performed his hit song “Calm Down” in front of several dignitaries who graced the lavish wedding.

The wedding was also attended by Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and many more.

The lavish event is expected to last three days and is estimated to have cost a staggering $600 million.

Mr Ambani, 67, who is listed by Forbes as the world’s ninth richest man and worth $123 billion has already gifted the couple a $76 million luxurious villa on Palm Jumeriah in Dubai which spans 3,000 square feet, has ten bedrooms, and comes with its own private beach.

The couple have also been given a £500,000 Bentley Continental GTC Speed and a dazzling array of custom-made jewellery and clothes worth millions of pounds.

Mr Ambani’s glamorous wife Nita, 60 gifted her daughter-in-law a stunning pearl and diamond choker, worth an estimated £10 million which is just one of dozens of bespoke multi-million-pound pieces made for her. Anant was given a £2 million Cartier brooch. (www.naija247news.com).

