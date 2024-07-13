Menu
Kidnapped Kaduna Journalists Regain Freedom

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Kaduna State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ) has announced the release by terrorists of 2 kidnapped journalists, Abdulgafar Alabelewe of The Nation newspaper and Abdulraheem Aodu of Blueprint Newspaper.

The Journalists and their family members were abducted in their separate homes in the Danhono Community near Millennium City Kaduna.

However, one of the wives was abandoned by the terrorists in the bush due to her illness, and she was able to return home on Sunday morning.

The NUJ in a terse statement on Saturday evening; stated thus:

“Dear Esteemed colleagues

“To the glory of God Almighty, our colleagues, Abdulgafar Alabelewe, Abduraheem Aodu and thier families have been released.

“The Council extends her profound gratitude to the office of the CP, Kaduna State Command, office of the NSA, the DG, DSS, the Inspector General of Police, Kaduna State government, the NUJ President and all well-meaning Nigerians that prayed along with us during the trying time.

We will soon announce when they will join us in Kaduna so that we can visit, rejoice and glorify God with them.

Kaduna Council Chairman, Asma’u Yawo Halilu.”

The police were yet to state the incident at the time of this report.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

