Lifestyle News

Charly Boy reacts to renaming of National theatre after Wole Soyinka

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran musician and political commentator, Charly Boy has declared that he will no longer show respect to Nobel Laureate Prof Wole Soyinka.

In a recent post on his X handle, Charly Boy criticized the decision to rename the National Arts Theatre in Lagos after Soyinka, a move announced by President Bola Tinubu in a tribute to Soyinka on his 90th birthday.

Charly Boy expressed his disapproval of the renaming and withdrew his respect for Soyinka.

He wrote:

“Mighty have fallen, for beans”

He wrote, “Uncle WOLE I henceforth withdraw all the respect I once had for you.

“When late Jimmyjohnson talked about you in the 90s, I thought he was only yabbing you.

“Wow! How some of our MIGHTYs have fallen, for beans, ewa, dodo, is it for rice’?” (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
