Another Building Collapses in Abuja, Many Feared Trapped

July 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Several people are feared trapped as a two-storey residential building located in Phase Two, Site Two in the Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory collapsed on Saturday.

The building, it was leant, collapsed around 7 am. Many are feared trapped in the building.

Already, emergency responders are at the scene to help rescue those who are trapped in the rubble.

Two persons have, however, been rushed to the hospital.

Details later……….(www.naija247news.com).