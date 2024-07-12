Menu
Search
Subscribe
Bilateral Ties

U.S. Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement to Visit Nigeria

By: By Naija247news

Date:

United States of America: President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement Delegation Travels to Nigeria

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

WASHINGTON D.C., United States of America, July 12, 2024 – The President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States (PAC-ADE) will hold its second meeting of the year in Nigeria from July 14-17, 2024. This marks the first PAC-ADE trip to the African continent.

During the visit, members of the Advisory Council will gather in Lagos and Abuja to meet with government officials, civil society representatives, and private-sector partners.

The discussions will focus on diaspora-led investments in various sectors, including education, entrepreneurship, health, technology, youth and women empowerment, and the creative industries.

The PAC-ADE was established by President Biden and Secretary Blinken in September 2023 to provide recommendations on enhancing cultural, social, political, and economic connections between African communities and the African Diaspora.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Patoranking celebrated as he becomes UNDP Regional Goodwill Ambassador for Africa
Next article
Over 22 dead, 132 rescued from Plateau school building collapse
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Ogun, IFAD inaugurate cassava processing centre for farmers

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ogun Government in collaboration with the...

Over 22 dead, 132 rescued from Plateau school building collapse

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Plateau State Government has confirmed...

Patoranking celebrated as he becomes UNDP Regional Goodwill Ambassador for Africa

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better...

Davido Launches Own Social Media Platform

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian musician David Adeleke, well known...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ogun, IFAD inaugurate cassava processing centre for farmers

Agriculture 0
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ogun Government in collaboration with the...

Over 22 dead, 132 rescued from Plateau school building collapse

Nigeria Metro News 0
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Plateau State Government has confirmed...

Patoranking celebrated as he becomes UNDP Regional Goodwill Ambassador for Africa

Lifestyle News 0
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Ogun, IFAD inaugurate cassava processing centre for farmers

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?