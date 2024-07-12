U.S. Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement to Visit Nigeria

United States of America: President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement Delegation Travels to Nigeria

WASHINGTON D.C., United States of America, July 12, 2024 – The President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States (PAC-ADE) will hold its second meeting of the year in Nigeria from July 14-17, 2024. This marks the first PAC-ADE trip to the African continent.

During the visit, members of the Advisory Council will gather in Lagos and Abuja to meet with government officials, civil society representatives, and private-sector partners.

The discussions will focus on diaspora-led investments in various sectors, including education, entrepreneurship, health, technology, youth and women empowerment, and the creative industries.

The PAC-ADE was established by President Biden and Secretary Blinken in September 2023 to provide recommendations on enhancing cultural, social, political, and economic connections between African communities and the African Diaspora.