Rema reportedly paid $3m to perform at Indian billionaire Ambani’s son’s wedding

July 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Famous Nigerian Afrobeat singer Rema has touched down in India to perform at the wedding of Anant Ambani, son of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant.

Rema shared his arrival on Instagram Thursday night, posting a video of himself in an all-black outfit walking towards a private chartered plane.

The video was set to ‘Azaman’ from his recently released sophomore album, ‘HEIS,’ and included an emoji of the Indian tricolour.

According to the Hindustan Times, Rema is set to receive $3 million for his performance of his global hit song ‘Calm Down’ at the event.

The wedding has attracted other high-profile performers as well. Canadian singer Justin Bieber reportedly received $10 million for his performance, and pop star Rihanna also took the stage for an undisclosed fee.

The lavish wedding will take place on July 12 at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.(www.naija247news.com).