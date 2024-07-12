Patoranking celebrated as he becomes UNDP Regional Goodwill Ambassador for Africa

July 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known as Patoranking has taken to social media to celebrate his new role as UNDP Regional Goodwill Ambassador for Africa.

On his Instagram page, the singer mentioned that his new role involves advocating for youth, innovation, enterprise, and the SDGs.

He also highlighted the opportunity to contribute his voice to important initiatives and work with young Africans to develop solutions that will drive positive change and progress across the continent.

His words: “I step into the role of UNDP Regional Goodwill Ambassador for Africa to champion youth, innovation, enterprise, and the SDGs. I get to lend my voice to important initiatives such as @timbuktooAfrica and a privileged opportunity to collaborate with young Africans to find solutions that will bring positive change and progress for our continent. Thanks to everyone, my team and @UNDPAfrica team, @ahunnaeziakonwa ❤️”

His fans, friends, and colleagues celebrated him in the comments section for his new achievement.(www.naija247news.com).