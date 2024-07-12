Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Over 22 dead, 132 rescued from Plateau school building collapse

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 12, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Plateau State Government has confirmed 22 deaths and 132 injured persons, from the Jos collapsed school building.

Mr Musa Ashoms, the commissioner for Information, said six of the injured were in critical condition.

Ashoms said that those injured were receiving treatment in various tertiary health facilities in the state, while the bodies of the deceased had been deposited in the mortuaries..

The News Agency, reports that a two-storey building of Saints Academy, a secondary and primary school located at Busa-Buji community of Jos North Local Area, had collapsed , trapping students, teachers and others.

The incident occured at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday, when the students were writing their third term examination.

Meanwhile, Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, has described the incident as a tragic and a monumental loss to the state

Mutfwang stated this in a statement issued by Mr Gyang Bere, his Director of Press and Public Affairs, on Friday in Jos.

The governor, who sympathised with the families of the affected victims, further described the incident as heart-wrenching and unfortunate.

”This is tragic, unfortunate, heart-wrenching and a gloomy situation.

”We appreciate the timely intervention of the search and rescue team, as well as members of the public, who rushed to the school premises to assist in evacuating some of the surviving students and staff.

”I have directed the relevant government agencies, including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and Plateau State Emergency Management Agency, to provide necessary support to survivors.

”Words cannot fully comfort the grieving families over their immense loss, so we pray that God will continue to console and uphold them during this difficult period,” Mutfwang said.

Highlighting the significance and broader purpose of Executive Order 003, recently signed into law, Mutfwang clarified that its intent was to safeguard citizens from such disasters.

”The rationale for the executive order 003 is to prevent Jos from deteriorating into a slum, and to ensure compliance with building regulations in line with the Greater Jos Master Plan,” the governor said. ”I have directed the relevant government agencies, including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and Plateau State Emergency Management Agency, to provide necessary support to survivors.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
U.S. Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement to Visit Nigeria
Next article
Ogun, IFAD inaugurate cassava processing centre for farmers
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Ogun, IFAD inaugurate cassava processing centre for farmers

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ogun Government in collaboration with the...

U.S. Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement to Visit Nigeria

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
United States of America: President’s Advisory Council on African...

Patoranking celebrated as he becomes UNDP Regional Goodwill Ambassador for Africa

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better...

Davido Launches Own Social Media Platform

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian musician David Adeleke, well known...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ogun, IFAD inaugurate cassava processing centre for farmers

Agriculture 0
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ogun Government in collaboration with the...

U.S. Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement to Visit Nigeria

Bilateral Ties 0
United States of America: President’s Advisory Council on African...

Patoranking celebrated as he becomes UNDP Regional Goodwill Ambassador for Africa

Lifestyle News 0
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Ogun, IFAD inaugurate cassava processing centre for farmers

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?