Ogun, IFAD inaugurate cassava processing centre for farmers

July 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ogun Government in collaboration with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Assisted Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP-AF) has inaugurated a cassava processing centre at Kila, in Odeda Local Government area of the state for farmers.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr Bolu Owotomo, while inaugurating the cassava processing centre on Friday, noted that the gesture would transform the lives of farmers and sustain food security.

Owotomo added that the centre is equipped with solar-powered boreholes, mini-bridge culvert and a crèche.

He said the facility would enhance quality of lafun and fufu (cassava flour) production by the processors, adding that it would also command premium pricing of the end product and invariably increase the farmers’ income.

He said it would as well add value to what farmers produce and prevent them from recording post harvest losses.

He explained that the mini- bridge (culvert)would give easy access to market, while the solar-powered borehole would make quality water available for processing of the tubers into high quality lafun and fufu.

“Today marks another giant stride of the government of Ogun State under the leadership of our amiable governor, Dapo Abiodun, who has graciously approved the payment of the counterpart fund for the year 2024.

“Laudable achievement have been recorded in the IFAD-VCDP through the timely release of the funds for the implementation of the project.

“This has transformed farmers’ lives at the grassroots in the eight participating local government areas which include Obafemi-Owode, Odeda, Info, Odogbolu , Yewa South, Yewa North, Ijebu East, and Ijebu- North East.

“I congratulate farmers in Odeda Local Government Area on this occasion because the projects will further improve the economy of the LGA and also bring about increase in incomes of our farmers and sustainable food security,” he said.

He, however, urged farmers to make judicious use of the infrastructure, by constituting an operation and maintenance committee for the project to attract more support.

The commissioner noted that the project was in tandem with the vision of the present administration, under the FGN/OGSG (IFAD-Assited) Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), to boost food production across the state and the nation.

Also speaking, the Acting Project Manager, VCDP, Mrs Temitope Ajisafe, revealed that the programme was meant for registered farmers, who engaged in food production, processing and marketing at the grassroots.

In his remarks, the Vice Chairman, Odeda LGA, Mr Nasir Yaya, appreciated the government, saying it is a privilege to benefit from the laudable project which will enhance processors productivity.

He enjoined beneficiaries to maximally utilise the infrastructure.

Responding on behalf of other farmers, Mrs Omolara Aremu, lauded government for providing the centre, describing it as a gesture that will boost their production.

A beneficiary, Mr lamidi Tajudeen, while commending the state government and IFAD-VCDP for the support, however, appealed for inputs, especially mechanised equipment to make farming easy.(www.naija247news.com).