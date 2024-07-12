Nigerian man arrested for possession of drugs in India

July 12, 2024.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
Police have arrested a Nigerian national for the alleged possession of MDMA in Gurugram, Haryana, India.
The Gurugram Police in a statement on Thursday, July 11, 2024, said the accused identified as Melvin Dickson and residing in south Delhi’s Devli area, was found with 12 grams of methylenedioxyphenethylamine (MDMA), popularly known as Ecstasy or Molly.
Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Dickson from Sector 47 in Gurugram, the police added. (www.naija247news.com).