Menu
Search
Subscribe
Oil Markets

Nigeria Eyes Sustainable Crude Oil Supply for Local Refineries as Dangote Refinery Boosts US Crude Imports

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

By Nigerian News Agency

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Federal Government of Nigeria and crude oil producers have pledged to ensure a steady supply of crude oil to local refineries at market-determined prices. This commitment aims to enable optimal business operations for oil producers while ensuring that refineries have adequate feedstock.

The Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has directed oil refiners to provide monthly price quotes on crude supply to facilitate this process. This directive comes as the $20 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery reportedly ramps up crude imports from the United States, according to Bloomberg.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the NUPRC explained that oil producers, represented by the Oil Producers Trade Section of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, agreed to a mutually beneficial framework at a recent meeting. This framework aims to prevent local refineries from being constrained by high crude prices.

“The meeting, led by Commission Chief Executive Gbenga Komolafe, reviewed the Framework for Seamless Operationalisation of Domestic Crude Oil Supply Obligation Template. This is part of our efforts to implement key sections of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, particularly regarding pricing and crude supply to domestic refineries,” the NUPRC stated.

Komolafe emphasized President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to providing a level playing field for both producers and refiners. He stressed the importance of a pricing model that does not disadvantage domestic refineries and instructed producers and refiners to submit monthly price quotes for effective monitoring.

“The convergence of the Domestic Crude Oil Supply Obligation with national energy security necessitates transparent regulatory processes. We aim to ensure that crude pricing does not hinder domestic refining capacity,” Komolafe added.

He further highlighted that the NUPRC supports the willing buyer/willing seller provision and is committed to preventing cost under-recovery in the upstream sector. “We will not allow crude supply profiteering to negatively impact our domestic refining capacity,” he declared.

Dangote Raises Concerns

Devakumar Edwin, Vice President of Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Limited, recently accused International Oil Companies (IOCs) of attempting to undermine the new Dangote Petroleum Refinery by hiking local crude prices above market rates. This, he said, has forced the refinery to import crude from the United States, increasing production costs.

“The IOCs seem intent on ensuring that our refinery fails by demanding exorbitant premiums or claiming that crude is unavailable. At times, we have paid $6 above the market price, compelling us to reduce output and import crude from the US,” Edwin stated.

He added that the IOCs’ actions appear designed to maintain Nigeria as an exporter of crude oil and an importer of refined products, thereby creating wealth for their home countries while keeping Nigeria dependent on imported fuel.

NUPRC’s Commitment

In response, the NUPRC emphasized the importance of appropriate pricing to support the willing buyer/willing seller model, referencing the Fiscal Oil Price guidelines published by the commission in accordance with the PIA.

“NUPRC is dedicated to attracting investments to enhance upstream development and optimize hydrocarbon resources, ensuring sustainable domestic energy supply in the midstream and downstream sectors,” the commission stated.

Crude Importation

Bloomberg reported that Nigeria’s Dangote mega-refinery is increasing its importation of crude oil from the United States. The Lagos-based refinery has purchased over 16 million barrels of West Texas Intermediate crude oil this year, with the proportion of US crude expected to rise further in the coming months.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Andersen Global Expands Valuation Services to Nigeria and South Africa
Next article
USAID and Nigeria Sign MoU for Power Sector Reforms and Market Transparency
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Kenya’s President Ruto Fires Cabinet Amid Violent Protests Over Planned Taxes

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Decision follows violent protests over tax plans • Ruto pledges...

USAID and Nigeria Sign MoU for Power Sector Reforms and Market Transparency

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and...

Andersen Global Expands Valuation Services to Nigeria and South Africa

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
By Nigerian News Agency San Francisco — Andersen Global has...

Justice Ogbonnaya of FCT, accused of withholding judgment in an unlawful sale of hospital suit

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
A judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kenya’s President Ruto Fires Cabinet Amid Violent Protests Over Planned Taxes

Democracy Africa 0
Decision follows violent protests over tax plans • Ruto pledges...

USAID and Nigeria Sign MoU for Power Sector Reforms and Market Transparency

Data & News Analysis 0
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and...

Andersen Global Expands Valuation Services to Nigeria and South Africa

Data & News Analysis 0
By Nigerian News Agency San Francisco — Andersen Global has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Kenya’s President Ruto Fires Cabinet Amid Violent Protests Over Planned Taxes

The Editor, Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?