Naira appreciates by 0.47% at the official market

July 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira halted its fall against the Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Thursday, July 11.

The value of the Nigerian currency improved by 0.47 per cent or N7.33 to close at N1,554.65/$1, in contrast to the preceding session’s N1,561.98/$1.

This happened as there was an improvement in supply with a turnover of $348.82 million yesterday, higher than the $236.70 million recorded at midweek by 47.4 per cent or $112.12 million, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

But in the black market, the Nigerian currency depreciated against the American currency yesterday by N10 to settle at N1,560/$1 compared with midweek’s closing value of N1,550/$1.

The Naira gained N36.11 against the British Pound Sterling during the session to finish at N1,951.83/£1 versus Wednesday’s closing price of N1,987.94/£1 and against the Euro, it appreciated by N31.43 to close at N1,645.39/€1 versus N1,676.82/€1.(www.naija247news.com).