Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Ladipo Kidnappers: AGN, Kanayo dissociate selves from slain filmmaker

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 12, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Police Command’s Special Squad One Team, on Thursday killed nine members of a notorious kidnapping gang during an operation in Ladipo, Mushin, allegedly plotted to abduct wealthy individuals in the state.

Benjamin Hundeyin, police spokesperson, on Thursday said that four AK-47 rifles, four locally made semiautomatic pistols, nine AK-47 magazines, three walkie-talkies, and two operational vehicles, a black Toyota 4Runner and a blue Lexus RX350, were recovered from the suspects.

Mr Hundeyin, speaking at the command headquarters in Lagos, revealed that investigations were underway to apprehend any fleeing suspects.

He, however, did not reveal the identities of the slain kidnappers, and when contacted, Mr Hundeyin told our reporter ‘‘I cannot confirm that yet,’’ referring to the identities.

A few days after the news went viral, a filmmaker and actor, Stanley Nwoko, aka Stanley Ontop, posted photos of a movie producer and CEO of Ason-Rich Movie Production, Henry Odenigbo, whom he alleged was the ‘‘ringleader’’ of the kidnap gang, killed in the shootout.

His post read, “Dear @princehenryodenigbo, why did you die so quickly? We would have made you die slowly; we would have disgraced you very well before you died. But all the same, I wish you death after death. You came to Nollywood with your cursed money, and now you have given Nollywood a terrible name. The producer is also an actor self. Kingpin of kidnapper. May your wicked soul never rest in peace. Evil person.

In a subsequent post, Stanley Ontop, based in Asaba, Delta State, urged those who had subscribed to the Odenigbo’s YouTube channel to unsubscribe. He alleged the producer’s movies were made with kidnapping proceeds.

AGN

The Chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Rivers State Chapter, Osuwa Chigozie, swiftly responded to the allegations, dissociating the group from the filmmaker, Odenigbo, and three other persons who are also film practitioners.

The Guild, in a statement, said the three persons who died in the shootout with the police at Ladipo on Thursday were not members.

The statement read: “The Rivers State chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria at this moment disclaims any affiliation with the individuals who tragically lost their lives in a recent robbery incident in Lagos. Specifically, Prince Henry Asonna (Executive Producer of Aso Rich), Angel Emanuzo (Associate Producer), Chris Ahaneku (Logistics Manager-Aso Rich), and Jerry Eze (Camera Assistant) were not members of our guild. They were not part of our organisation.

‘‘They have never been associated with our guild events and are not on our register. They were not affiliated with us to the best of my knowledge, and we condemn any false associations and news making the rounds that AGN members from Rivers State were involved in the kidnapping.”

Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo also cautioned the public on his Instagram page against referring to the suspected kidnapper as a Nollywood movie producer.He expressed concerns that individuals are leaving their trades and finding Nollywood a fertile ground to disguise their activities.

His post partly reads: “We must begin to identify who an actor and a producer is. While I commend the Nigerian police for making our Lagos safe, bloggers and influencers, please be mindful of those you refer to as Nollywood producers and actors. It affects some of us. We need to investigate. It is beginning to tarnish the reputation of those who practice and depend on this industry.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG Urges BOI, Financial Institutions to Increase Funding Emerging Sectors
Next article
Nigerian man arrested for possession of drugs in India
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Over 200 Rescued as Three-storey Building Collapses in Anambra

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives from the Awka Capital Territory...

Nigerian man arrested for possession of drugs in India

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Police have arrested a Nigerian national...

FG Urges BOI, Financial Institutions to Increase Funding Emerging Sectors

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has urged the...

Tax Payers on FIRS Database Increases by 20%

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Over 200 Rescued as Three-storey Building Collapses in Anambra

Nigeria Metro News 0
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives from the Awka Capital Territory...

Nigerian man arrested for possession of drugs in India

CrimeWatch 0
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Police have arrested a Nigerian national...

FG Urges BOI, Financial Institutions to Increase Funding Emerging Sectors

Financials 0
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has urged the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Over 200 Rescued as Three-storey Building Collapses in Anambra

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?