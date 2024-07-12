Ladipo Kidnappers: AGN, Kanayo dissociate selves from slain filmmaker

July 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Police Command’s Special Squad One Team, on Thursday killed nine members of a notorious kidnapping gang during an operation in Ladipo, Mushin, allegedly plotted to abduct wealthy individuals in the state.

Benjamin Hundeyin, police spokesperson, on Thursday said that four AK-47 rifles, four locally made semiautomatic pistols, nine AK-47 magazines, three walkie-talkies, and two operational vehicles, a black Toyota 4Runner and a blue Lexus RX350, were recovered from the suspects.

Mr Hundeyin, speaking at the command headquarters in Lagos, revealed that investigations were underway to apprehend any fleeing suspects.

He, however, did not reveal the identities of the slain kidnappers, and when contacted, Mr Hundeyin told our reporter ‘‘I cannot confirm that yet,’’ referring to the identities.

A few days after the news went viral, a filmmaker and actor, Stanley Nwoko, aka Stanley Ontop, posted photos of a movie producer and CEO of Ason-Rich Movie Production, Henry Odenigbo, whom he alleged was the ‘‘ringleader’’ of the kidnap gang, killed in the shootout.

His post read, “Dear @princehenryodenigbo, why did you die so quickly? We would have made you die slowly; we would have disgraced you very well before you died. But all the same, I wish you death after death. You came to Nollywood with your cursed money, and now you have given Nollywood a terrible name. The producer is also an actor self. Kingpin of kidnapper. May your wicked soul never rest in peace. Evil person.

In a subsequent post, Stanley Ontop, based in Asaba, Delta State, urged those who had subscribed to the Odenigbo’s YouTube channel to unsubscribe. He alleged the producer’s movies were made with kidnapping proceeds.

AGN

The Chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Rivers State Chapter, Osuwa Chigozie, swiftly responded to the allegations, dissociating the group from the filmmaker, Odenigbo, and three other persons who are also film practitioners.

The Guild, in a statement, said the three persons who died in the shootout with the police at Ladipo on Thursday were not members.

The statement read: “The Rivers State chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria at this moment disclaims any affiliation with the individuals who tragically lost their lives in a recent robbery incident in Lagos. Specifically, Prince Henry Asonna (Executive Producer of Aso Rich), Angel Emanuzo (Associate Producer), Chris Ahaneku (Logistics Manager-Aso Rich), and Jerry Eze (Camera Assistant) were not members of our guild. They were not part of our organisation.

‘‘They have never been associated with our guild events and are not on our register. They were not affiliated with us to the best of my knowledge, and we condemn any false associations and news making the rounds that AGN members from Rivers State were involved in the kidnapping.”

Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo also cautioned the public on his Instagram page against referring to the suspected kidnapper as a Nollywood movie producer.He expressed concerns that individuals are leaving their trades and finding Nollywood a fertile ground to disguise their activities.

His post partly reads: “We must begin to identify who an actor and a producer is. While I commend the Nigerian police for making our Lagos safe, bloggers and influencers, please be mindful of those you refer to as Nollywood producers and actors. It affects some of us. We need to investigate. It is beginning to tarnish the reputation of those who practice and depend on this industry.” (www.naija247news.com).