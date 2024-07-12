Kenya’s President Ruto Fires Cabinet Amid Violent Protests Over Planned Taxes

Decision follows violent protests over tax plans

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

• Ruto pledges to consult for a broad-based government

• Promises new measures to address corruption

• Activists welcome Ruto’s decision

NAIROBI, July 11 (Reuters) – Kenyan President William Ruto dismissed his entire cabinet, except for the foreign minister, in response to nationwide protests, marking the most significant crisis of his two-year presidency.

Youth-led protests against proposed tax hikes began peacefully but escalated into violence, resulting in at least 39 deaths in clashes with police last month. Demonstrators briefly stormed parliament, prompting Ruto to abandon the tax plans.

“I will immediately engage in extensive consultations across different sectors and political formations and other Kenyans, both in public and private, with the aim of setting up a broad-based government,” Ruto announced in a televised address, adding that he would unveil additional measures later. The attorney general was also dismissed, but the deputy president’s office remained unaffected.

Veteran anti-corruption activist John Githongo told Reuters that the cabinet changes were what Kenyans had been demanding. “Let us see what happens now if the new ministers deal with big issues around corruption and just the arrogance and excess of his administration and the fact that a lot of Kenyans died during the demonstrations,” he said. “Hopefully this should temporarily calm things.”

Ruto has faced pressure from lenders, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to reduce deficits, while the population struggles with the rising cost of living. Last week, he proposed a mix of spending cuts and additional borrowing to fill the nearly $2.7 billion budget gap caused by the tax hike rollback. Analysts warn that this rollback may cause Kenya to miss IMF targets, despite the government not having any imminent debts.

Ojango Omondi, a community activist from the Social Justice Centres Working Group in Nairobi, viewed the cabinet dismissals as a “move towards justice,” but emphasized the importance of appointing accountable and law-abiding replacements. “It’s one thing to dismiss, the second is to ensure that the people that will be chosen in the cabinet are accountable to the constitution and the rule of law,” Omondi said.