HIV: FG tasks committee to scale-up paediatric care

July 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has tasked the committee on Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMTCT) and Paediatric AIDS Acceleration Plan to scale-up interventions to eliminate HIV transmission in Nigeria.

Dr Tunji Alausa, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, while inaugurating the committee in Abuja, expressed concern that Nigeria contributes 25 per cent global burden of HIV transmission between mother-to-children.

He added that current PMTCT and pediatric HIV coverage remained critically low at less than 35 per cent .

This, he said, was far below the 95 per cent target.

He said: “I will work closely with the committee to review implementation and track data regularly.

“We will also ensure that we reverse the negative narrative of our contribution to the global burden of mother-to-children child transmission of HIV.

“This will ensure that no child is born HIV positive and that those who are positive receive quality care.

“We will also unlock value chains by collaborating with those willing to commence domestic production of HIV commodities, ensuring health security for our children.”

Earlier, Temitope Ilori, Director General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), noted the country’s incidence prevalence, which necessitated the inauguration of the committee

“Our epidemiological estimates say 140,000 children under 14 are living with HIV as of 2023, with 22,000 new infections and 15,000 AIDS-related deaths in children.

“Current PMTCT and pediatric HIV coverage remain alarmingly low at less than 33 per cent far short of the 95 per cent target, ” she said.

Ilori, explained that the committee will provide oversight to the PMTCT and Paediatric HIV programme implementation to ending HIV and AIDS among our children.

Also, Olu Folake Abdlrasaq, Chairperson of the Nigeria Governors Spouses’ Forum and wife of Kwara State Governor, commended the Federal government’s efforts and emphasized the role of sub-national initiatives.

She revealed plans to enroll women living with HIV in the state’s health insurance program, expanding on her earlier initiative that included sickle cell patients.

Funmi Adesanya, Country Coordinator, United States Government, through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), disclosed that the US has invested 8.3 billion dollars over the past 21 years to eliminate HIV as a public health threat by 2030 in Nigeria.

“We commend the leadership of the Government of Nigeria for your vision and for convening us to address this urgent issue because it is an emergency.

“No child in Nigeria should be born with HIV and the U.S. government is committed to our partnership to ensure that this is a reality,” she said.

Leo Zekeng, the Country Director and Representative of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) in Nigeria, stated that funding the efforts against HIV/AIDS is not a challenge, as resources were available through 2026.

Zekeng, assured the support of UN agencies in Nigeria to the initiative while urging other stakeholders to recommit to the cause and fully support the initiative.

Oyebanji Fulani, Chairman, Commissioners of Health Forum, while stressing on the need for resources, assured that governments at the state level would do their part to ensure the success of the initiative.

The committee are expected to focus on early testing; optimise treatment and care for infants, children, and adolescents living with HIV.

Also, they are expected to close treatment gaps for pregnant and breastfeeding women; and address social and structural barriers that hinder access to services is also a priority. (www.naija247news.com).