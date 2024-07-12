Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

FG Tasks Health Administrators on Service Delivery

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

Participants at a 3-Day workshop for Health Service Administrators of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

July 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has tasked health service Administrators on genuine service delivery through dedication and selflessness.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and Social services, Mrs Daju Kachollom, gave the charge at the 3-Day workshop for Health Service Administrators of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

The workshop with the theme, “The Hospital of the Future” was organised by the Institute of Health Service Administrators of Nigeria (IHSAN).

Kachollom explained that, government founded the institute with the aim of regulating health service administration and ensure that standards are maintained in the various health service institutions.

She said the workshop was a welcome development, as it would chat a new path for the development of health administration in the country.

According to her, health administration is a complex challenge that involves addressing various systemic issues that requires commitment and dedication from all practitioners.

“I implore you to continue to provide excellent services, quality administrative knowledge to all members and increase the power to harness innovation and improve meaningful change in health services for all.

“As healthcare administrators, it is important that you embrace policies to enhance healthcare practice and dministration in Nigeria for optimal performance which is our main goal.

“The Government is concerned with ensuring responsible, inclusive, participatory and presentive decision making at all levels consistence in making decisions aimed at establishing public institutions,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Director of University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada, Prof. Bissallah Ekele, said the workshop would serve as a catalyst to reposition the health sector for the hospital of the future.

Ekele, who was represented by the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Dr Bob Ukonu, asked the members to be well equipped, focused and dedicated in discharging their duties for the development of the health sector.

Ekele called on record keepers in the hospital setting across the country to be diligent, and enhance accurate record keeping and other personnel cost in running health institutions.

Similartly, the Chairman, Local Organising Committee and Director of Administration, UATH, Mrs Modupe Adebanjo, maintained that the workshop would groom seasoned hospital administrators to recover health care delivery system.

Adebanjo stressed that a modern hospital should provide comfortable aesthetically pleasing environment. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira appreciates by 0.47% at the official market
Next article
HIV: FG tasks committee to scale-up paediatric care
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Over 200 Rescued as Three-storey Building Collapses in Anambra

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives from the Awka Capital Territory...

Nigerian man arrested for possession of drugs in India

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Police have arrested a Nigerian national...

Ladipo Kidnappers: AGN, Kanayo dissociate selves from slain filmmaker

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command’s Special...

FG Urges BOI, Financial Institutions to Increase Funding Emerging Sectors

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has urged the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Over 200 Rescued as Three-storey Building Collapses in Anambra

Nigeria Metro News 0
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives from the Awka Capital Territory...

Nigerian man arrested for possession of drugs in India

CrimeWatch 0
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Police have arrested a Nigerian national...

Ladipo Kidnappers: AGN, Kanayo dissociate selves from slain filmmaker

Lifestyle News 0
July 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command’s Special...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Over 200 Rescued as Three-storey Building Collapses in Anambra

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?