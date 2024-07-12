FG Tasks Health Administrators on Service Delivery

Participants at a 3-Day workshop for Health Service Administrators of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

July 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has tasked health service Administrators on genuine service delivery through dedication and selflessness.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and Social services, Mrs Daju Kachollom, gave the charge at the 3-Day workshop for Health Service Administrators of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

The workshop with the theme, “The Hospital of the Future” was organised by the Institute of Health Service Administrators of Nigeria (IHSAN).

Kachollom explained that, government founded the institute with the aim of regulating health service administration and ensure that standards are maintained in the various health service institutions.

She said the workshop was a welcome development, as it would chat a new path for the development of health administration in the country.

According to her, health administration is a complex challenge that involves addressing various systemic issues that requires commitment and dedication from all practitioners.

“I implore you to continue to provide excellent services, quality administrative knowledge to all members and increase the power to harness innovation and improve meaningful change in health services for all.

“As healthcare administrators, it is important that you embrace policies to enhance healthcare practice and dministration in Nigeria for optimal performance which is our main goal.

“The Government is concerned with ensuring responsible, inclusive, participatory and presentive decision making at all levels consistence in making decisions aimed at establishing public institutions,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Director of University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada, Prof. Bissallah Ekele, said the workshop would serve as a catalyst to reposition the health sector for the hospital of the future.

Ekele, who was represented by the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Dr Bob Ukonu, asked the members to be well equipped, focused and dedicated in discharging their duties for the development of the health sector.

Ekele called on record keepers in the hospital setting across the country to be diligent, and enhance accurate record keeping and other personnel cost in running health institutions.

Similartly, the Chairman, Local Organising Committee and Director of Administration, UATH, Mrs Modupe Adebanjo, maintained that the workshop would groom seasoned hospital administrators to recover health care delivery system.

Adebanjo stressed that a modern hospital should provide comfortable aesthetically pleasing environment. (www.naija247news.com).