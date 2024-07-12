Menu
Davido Launches Own Social Media Platform

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian musician David Adeleke, well known as Davido, has launched a new social media application called Chatter.

The musician used his social media accounts to announce the app’s release. He gave a brief history of the development of the software and its features with his friend.

The well-known musician from Nigeria stated that he and his close friend Sir Banko are the owners of the app.

The music icon posted information about Chatter, a social audiovisual utility platform that connects content creators to a lively community and helps them magnify their voices.

Nevertheless, the app’s user base extends beyond content producers; it also caters to those who are wanting to network and those who are business-minded.

In the past eight months, Davido has undertaken three internet projects. Recall that the musician introduced his cryptocurrency. However, the $DAVIDO coin fell a few days after it launched, prompting some cryptocurrency fans to call it a scam and a rug-pull.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

