Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Andersen Global Expands Valuation Services to Nigeria and South Africa

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

By Nigerian News Agency

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

San Francisco — Andersen Global has broadened its valuation capabilities in Africa by partnering with two new firms: Nelson Thorpe Alonge in Nigeria and Valeo Capital in South Africa. These partnerships mark Andersen’s first foray into valuation services on the African continent, complementing its existing services in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia.

Nelson Thorpe Alonge provides comprehensive asset valuation services, including land and buildings, plant and equipment, marine, oil and gas, aerospace assets, property investment, property agency, sales and acquisition, property and facilities management, and property development advisory. The firm, led by senior partner Victor Alonge, serves a diverse clientele, including corporations, international agencies, diplomatic entities, governments, and high net worth individuals.

“Client success and satisfaction are at the center of our business strategy,” said Victor Alonge. “Our collaboration with Andersen Global is a milestone for our firm and demonstrates our utmost commitment to our clients as we expand our reach to deliver seamless, comprehensive valuation solutions globally.”

Valeo Capital, co-founded by managing partners Riaan van Heerden and David Tosi, is a boutique advisory firm offering corporate finance and advisory services such as mergers and acquisitions, BEE ownership structuring, company valuation, due diligence, and capital raisings.

“We are proud of the resourcefulness, reliability, and professional insight we provide to clients and want to continue to expand our offerings to clients locally and globally,” Riaan van Heerden said. “Our collaboration with Andersen Global further strengthens our team’s commitment to best-in-class service and maintains our competitive edge in the region.”

Mark L. Vorsatz, Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen, commented, “Nelson Thorpe Alonge and Valeo Capital have consistently demonstrated their commitment to stewardship and client service, differentiating them as leaders in the market. Both Nigeria and South Africa continue to be important markets, and the firms’ expertise is key to our global expansion strategy to meet the evolving valuation demands of clients both regionally and abroad.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprising tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 17,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 475 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Justice Ogbonnaya of FCT, accused of withholding judgment in an unlawful sale of hospital suit
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Justice Ogbonnaya of FCT, accused of withholding judgment in an unlawful sale of hospital suit

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
A judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High...

NiMet forecasts 3-day thunderstorms, rain from Friday

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

NATO Summit Focuses on Ukraine Support and Russian Threat Amid Calls for Biden to Withdraw Candidacy

David Okafor David Okafor -
WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - NATO leaders will conclude...

Over 70% of Nigerians Refused to Pay Bribes- NBS

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Justice Ogbonnaya of FCT, accused of withholding judgment in an unlawful sale of hospital suit

Cases & Trials 0
A judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High...

NiMet forecasts 3-day thunderstorms, rain from Friday

NiMets 0
July 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

NATO Summit Focuses on Ukraine Support and Russian Threat Amid Calls for Biden to Withdraw Candidacy

Geopolitics 0
WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - NATO leaders will conclude...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Justice Ogbonnaya of FCT, accused of withholding judgment in an unlawful...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?