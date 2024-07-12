Andersen Global Expands Valuation Services to Nigeria and South Africa

By Nigerian News Agency

San Francisco — Andersen Global has broadened its valuation capabilities in Africa by partnering with two new firms: Nelson Thorpe Alonge in Nigeria and Valeo Capital in South Africa. These partnerships mark Andersen’s first foray into valuation services on the African continent, complementing its existing services in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia.

Nelson Thorpe Alonge provides comprehensive asset valuation services, including land and buildings, plant and equipment, marine, oil and gas, aerospace assets, property investment, property agency, sales and acquisition, property and facilities management, and property development advisory. The firm, led by senior partner Victor Alonge, serves a diverse clientele, including corporations, international agencies, diplomatic entities, governments, and high net worth individuals.

“Client success and satisfaction are at the center of our business strategy,” said Victor Alonge. “Our collaboration with Andersen Global is a milestone for our firm and demonstrates our utmost commitment to our clients as we expand our reach to deliver seamless, comprehensive valuation solutions globally.”

Valeo Capital, co-founded by managing partners Riaan van Heerden and David Tosi, is a boutique advisory firm offering corporate finance and advisory services such as mergers and acquisitions, BEE ownership structuring, company valuation, due diligence, and capital raisings.

“We are proud of the resourcefulness, reliability, and professional insight we provide to clients and want to continue to expand our offerings to clients locally and globally,” Riaan van Heerden said. “Our collaboration with Andersen Global further strengthens our team’s commitment to best-in-class service and maintains our competitive edge in the region.”

Mark L. Vorsatz, Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen, commented, “Nelson Thorpe Alonge and Valeo Capital have consistently demonstrated their commitment to stewardship and client service, differentiating them as leaders in the market. Both Nigeria and South Africa continue to be important markets, and the firms’ expertise is key to our global expansion strategy to meet the evolving valuation demands of clients both regionally and abroad.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprising tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 17,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 475 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.