US-Led NATO to Deploy Long-Range Missiles in Germany to Counter Russia

WASHINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) – The United States will begin deploying long-range missiles in Germany in 2026, a significant move aimed at countering the growing threat from Russia. Announced at a NATO meeting on Tuesday, this decision marks the most potent U.S. weapons deployment in Europe since the Cold War, signaling a clear warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A joint U.S.-German statement highlighted the planned “episodic deployments” as a precursor to longer-term stationing of advanced capabilities, including SM-6, Tomahawk, and developmental hypersonic weapons. These deployments would have been prohibited under the now-defunct Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which the U.S. and the Soviet Union signed in 1987 but collapsed in 2019.

“We cannot discount the possibility of an attack against Allies’ sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the allies emphasized in a communique released on Wednesday.

In addition, NATO allies have committed to providing at least 40 billion euros ($43.28 billion) in military aid to Ukraine within the next year. This falls short of the multi-year commitment sought by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The communique also strengthened NATO’s language on China, labeling it a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war effort in Ukraine and highlighting Beijing’s systemic challenges to Euro-Atlantic security.

Stoltenberg noted this was the first time all 32 NATO allies had jointly identified China as a significant enabler of Russia’s war, sending a strong message. While NATO does not impose sanctions, Stoltenberg stressed that individual allies would decide on appropriate actions.

President Biden reaffirmed NATO’s strength, asserting that Ukraine can and will stop Putin with full collective support. He expressed satisfaction that all NATO members are committed to expanding their industrial bases and developing defense production plans domestically.

“We cannot allow the alliance to fall behind,” Biden declared. “We can and will defend every inch of NATO territory and we’ll do it together.”

During the summit, Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer celebrated England’s 2-1 win over the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 soccer tournament, emphasizing the strong bond between the UK and the trans-Atlantic NATO alliance.

However, the upcoming U.S. presidential election poses potential shifts in Washington’s support for Ukraine and NATO. Republican candidate Donald Trump has questioned the level of aid provided to Ukraine and U.S. support for allies.

On Wednesday, Trump reiterated on Fox News Radio his stance that NATO members should pay more, emphasizing, “I just want them to pay their bills. We’re protecting Europe. They take advantage of us very badly.”

NATO allies remain concerned about U.S. political polarization, with Finnish President Alexander Stubb describing the political climate as “very toxic.”

While Biden seeks to rally both allies and domestic support, high-ranking European officials met with a top foreign policy adviser to Trump during the summit.

The communique reaffirmed NATO’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s integration into the Euro-Atlantic community, including NATO membership, and urged China to cease its support for Russia’s war effort, expressing concerns over China’s space capabilities and nuclear arsenal expansion.