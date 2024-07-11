Menu
U.S. Plan to Deploy Long-Range Missiles in Germany Sparks Mixed Reactions

By: David Okafor

Date:

BERLIN, July 11 (Reuters) – A plan to deploy U.S. long-range missiles in Germany has sparked both praise and criticism. Supporters argue that the move enhances European security, while critics warn it could antagonize Russia and provoke a new arms race. The agreement, revealed during a NATO summit in Washington, involves deploying SM-6, Tomahawk, and developmental hypersonic weapons in Germany starting in 2026.

The issue is poised to increase tensions within Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition government and provide ammunition for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the upcoming local elections in eastern Germany this September, where the AfD is expected to perform well. Germany, which has hosted U.S. nuclear weapons since the Cold War, has a history of domestic opposition to such deployments.

Moscow condemned the plan as an escalatory move and vowed to respond. “We have long been grappling with the question of how we can ensure a deterrent that secures our own alliance territory, but also Germany, with conventional options,” Scholz said in Washington. “This decision has been a long time in the making and comes as no real surprise to anyone involved in security and peace policy.”

Nils Schmid, a spokesperson for Scholz’s Social Democrats, called the move “a necessary step to deter Russia.” The opposition conservatives, who might be in power by the time the missiles are deployed, also endorsed the decision.

However, Scholz’s coalition partner, the Greens, complained about not being properly informed and argued that the decision contradicts a recently negotiated budget deal. The AfD, which opposes German arms deliveries to Ukraine and is often viewed as pro-Russian, claimed the U.S. missile deployment makes “Germany a target.”

“Chancellor Olaf Scholz is not acting in Germany’s interest,” said AfD leader Tino Chrupalla. “He is allowing Germany’s relationship with Russia to be permanently damaged and we are falling back into the pattern of the East-West conflict.”

The leftist Die Linke party also criticized the decision as “highly problematic” and warned it could trigger a new arms race under the guise of deterrence. Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of a new leftist party opposing weapons shipments to Ukraine, labeled the move “highly dangerous.”

David Okafor
David Okaforhttp://naija247news.com
David Okafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

