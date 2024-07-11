Menu
North West

Shettima Leads FG Delegation on Condolence Visits to Minister and Senator Na’Allah

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, July 10, 2024 (NAN) — Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday led a high-level Federal Government delegation on a condolence visit to Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, following the passing of her mother, Mrs. Victoria Immaculata Uzoka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegation included key cabinet members such as the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Zaphaniah Jisalo, the Minister of State for Steel Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu, the Minister of Youth Development, Jamila Bio-Ibrahim, and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, among others.

Vice-President Shettima also extended his condolences to Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah, whose wife, Mrs. Safiya Na’Allah, passed away on Tuesday evening in Abuja. Na’Allah, who previously represented Kebbi South Senatorial District, served as a Deputy Majority Leader in the eighth Senate.

