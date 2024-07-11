Seyi Tinubu Thanks Production Team for Tribute to Hajiya Abibatu Mogaji

Tinubu Calls for Greater Focus on Entertainment Industry

Abuja, July 9, 2024 (NAN) — President Bola Tinubu emphasized the importance of the entertainment industry, noting its role in preserving history and educating the younger generation about past events. Speaking at a stage production honoring his late mother, Hajiya Abibatu Mogaji, Tinubu announced that the government would increase investment in culture and the arts to shape the future.

The play, titled “Abibatu Mogaji: An Opera,” was performed at the Conference Centre of the State House on Tuesday, attended by Vice-President Sen. Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, and other dignitaries.

Hajiya Abibatu Mogaji, who passed away on June 15, 2013, at the age of 96, left a significant legacy of service to her family, community, the underprivileged, and the nation. President Tinubu credited his resilience, determination, and discipline to his mother’s influence, describing her as “tough and determined.”

“My first restaurant was the best. My first toilet was the best. My first bedroom was her back. There is no way I could have come this far and become this old without her care,” Tinubu remarked.

The President thanked Executive Producer Mr. Ola Awakan and Director Dr. Ahmed Yerima for creating and directing the play, which he praised as “thoroughly researched” and reflective of his mother’s life.

“I could see that they know her very well. She was tough. She was a disciplinarian. I can thank God for the gift I got from her. It was an enduring gift of character and determination. Never to give up,” Tinubu stated.

He expressed hope that his son, Seyi, and other family members would learn valuable lessons from the production, noting that theater effectively conveys historical lessons through reenactment.

In his vote of thanks, Seyi Tinubu thanked the production team for their brilliant performance to immortalize the late Iya-loja of Lagos. Awakan also expressed gratitude to the President for his support in staging the play at the Presidential Villa.