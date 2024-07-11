Russia vows counter move over U.S. Long-Range Missile Deployment in Germany Sparks Debate

• Support and Criticism: A Mixed Response

Support and Criticism: A Mixed Response

BERLIN, July 11 (Reuters) – The plan to deploy U.S. long-range missiles in Germany has sparked both praise and criticism. Supporters argue that it enhances European security, while critics warn it could antagonize Russia and trigger a new arms race. The agreement, announced during a NATO summit in Washington, involves deploying SM-6, Tomahawk, and hypersonic weapons in Germany starting in 2026.

Internal Political Tensions in Germany

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition government faces internal tensions over the plan, which may also become a focal point for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in upcoming local elections. Germany, a host to U.S. nuclear weapons since the Cold War, continues to see domestic opposition to such deployments.

Moscow condemned the move as escalatory and promised a response. “This decision has been a long time in the making,” Scholz said, emphasizing the need for conventional deterrence to secure NATO and German territory. Nils Schmid, a spokesperson for Scholz’s Social Democrats, called it a necessary step to deter Russia. The opposition conservatives, likely to be in power when the missiles are deployed, also support the decision.

However, Scholz’s Greens coalition partner criticized the lack of consultation and claimed the move contradicts a recent budget deal. The AfD, opposing German arms deliveries to Ukraine and perceived as pro-Russian, argued the missile deployment makes Germany a target. Leftist party Die Linke and its splinter group also opposed the move, fearing it could ignite a new arms race.

Russia’s Retaliatory Measures

Meanwhile, Moscow has vowed to counter the deployment. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described NATO’s actions as a threat to Russia’s national security, necessitating a careful and effective military response. Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that Russia had anticipated this move and is preparing appropriate countermeasures.

Historical Context and Economic Update

Since the U.S. withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 2019, there has been heightened tension over missile deployments. President Vladimir Putin has signaled a resumption of production for intermediate and shorter-range missiles in response to U.S. actions in Europe and Asia. The situation remains tense, with Russia committed to counteracting NATO’s perceived encroachments.

Provisional economic data released Thursday showed a 0.4% increase in Germany’s economic output in May, following a 0.2% rise in April, highlighting the economic context amid these geopolitical developments.