Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Russia vows counter move over U.S. Long-Range Missile Deployment in Germany Sparks Debate

By: David Okafor

Date:

• Support and Criticism: A Mixed Response
• Internal Political Tensions in Germany
• Russia’s Retaliatory Measures
•Historical Context and Economic Update

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Support and Criticism: A Mixed Response
BERLIN, July 11 (Reuters) – The plan to deploy U.S. long-range missiles in Germany has sparked both praise and criticism. Supporters argue that it enhances European security, while critics warn it could antagonize Russia and trigger a new arms race. The agreement, announced during a NATO summit in Washington, involves deploying SM-6, Tomahawk, and hypersonic weapons in Germany starting in 2026.

Internal Political Tensions in Germany
Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition government faces internal tensions over the plan, which may also become a focal point for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in upcoming local elections. Germany, a host to U.S. nuclear weapons since the Cold War, continues to see domestic opposition to such deployments.

Moscow condemned the move as escalatory and promised a response. “This decision has been a long time in the making,” Scholz said, emphasizing the need for conventional deterrence to secure NATO and German territory. Nils Schmid, a spokesperson for Scholz’s Social Democrats, called it a necessary step to deter Russia. The opposition conservatives, likely to be in power when the missiles are deployed, also support the decision.

However, Scholz’s Greens coalition partner criticized the lack of consultation and claimed the move contradicts a recent budget deal. The AfD, opposing German arms deliveries to Ukraine and perceived as pro-Russian, argued the missile deployment makes Germany a target. Leftist party Die Linke and its splinter group also opposed the move, fearing it could ignite a new arms race.

Russia’s Retaliatory Measures
Meanwhile, Moscow has vowed to counter the deployment. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described NATO’s actions as a threat to Russia’s national security, necessitating a careful and effective military response. Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that Russia had anticipated this move and is preparing appropriate countermeasures.

Historical Context and Economic Update
Since the U.S. withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 2019, there has been heightened tension over missile deployments. President Vladimir Putin has signaled a resumption of production for intermediate and shorter-range missiles in response to U.S. actions in Europe and Asia. The situation remains tense, with Russia committed to counteracting NATO’s perceived encroachments.

Provisional economic data released Thursday showed a 0.4% increase in Germany’s economic output in May, following a 0.2% rise in April, highlighting the economic context amid these geopolitical developments.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
CBN Reiterates Commitment to Create Enabling Environment for Businesses
Next article
U.S. Plan to Deploy Long-Range Missiles in Germany Sparks Mixed Reactions
David Okafor
David Okaforhttp://naija247news.com
David Okafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NATO Summit Focuses on Ukraine Support and Russian Threat Amid Calls for Biden to Withdraw Candidacy

David Okafor David Okafor -
WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - NATO leaders will conclude...

Over 70% of Nigerians Refused to Pay Bribes- NBS

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)...

European Leaders Concerned About Potential Shift in U.S. Support for Ukraine and NATO Post-Election

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
European leaders are increasingly worried that the upcoming U.S....

Ebonyi Govt. Approves N5bn for Projects in 100 Rural Communities

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ebonyi Government has approved over...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NATO Summit Focuses on Ukraine Support and Russian Threat Amid Calls for Biden to Withdraw Candidacy

Geopolitics 0
WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - NATO leaders will conclude...

Over 70% of Nigerians Refused to Pay Bribes- NBS

Data & News Analysis 0
July 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)...

European Leaders Concerned About Potential Shift in U.S. Support for Ukraine and NATO Post-Election

Geopolitics 0
European leaders are increasingly worried that the upcoming U.S....

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NATO Summit Focuses on Ukraine Support and Russian Threat Amid Calls...

David Okafor - 0
× How can I help you?