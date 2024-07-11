Menu
Political parties

PDP suspends National Vice Chairman (South South), Orbih

By: By Naija247news

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, July 10, 2024 (NAN)The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its National Vice Chairman (South South), Chief Dan Orbih over his alleged actions and utterances on Edo governorship primary election of the party.

The party disclosed this, in a statement, by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ologunagba said that the National Working Committee (NWC), at its 588th meeting on Wednesday, July 10,;considered all issues, including complaints on the activities of Orbih, concerning the Sept. 21 election.

According to him, the NWC, at the meeting, unanimously condemned the embarrassing actions and utterances of Orbih relating to the Edo State Governorship Primary Election of PDP.

“The actions and utterances are inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and the demand of his office as a national officer of the party.

“Consequently, the NWC has set up a six-member committee headed by the Deputy National Chairman (South), Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, to investigate the issue pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the party.

“In the meantime, the NWC forthwith suspends Chief Dan Orbih from participating in all meetings, activities and programmes of the NWC, pending the conclusion of the investigation by the committee,” he said.

Ologunagba added that the NWC acknowledged the support and solidarity of the overwhelming majority of the people of Edo who rallied round the PDP and its Candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo.

He charged all PDP leaders, critical stakeholders and members in Edo to remain united, focused and continue to work hard for the victory of PDP and its candidate in the upcoming election.

